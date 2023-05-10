Two high-pressure water service pumps are hooked up and in working order at the McAlester Water Treatment Plant, said McAlester City Manager Dave Andren.
With two working high pressure water service pumps now working at the water treatment plant, the plan is to use them one at a time, Andren said.
“Now that we are stabilized and testing is complete, we will start to rotate the load between the two pumps regularly,” Andren told the News-Capital, with a plan to switch the pumps on a daily basis. That way, each pump will have 24 hours on and 24 off.
Andren said the city normally uses one pump to supply treated drinking water to the city’s water customers.
While two pumps are now hooked up and in working order, the idea behind alternating them is to keep any one pump from being overtaxed through constant use.
Andren and other city officials hope having the two working high service water pumps available for use marks an end to the water issues that began on the night of Tuesday, May 2, when the single water pump in use at the time “blew up” — with enough force to dislodge the heavy pump from the concrete floor to which it was bolted.
It sent high-pressure water shooting as high as the ceiling, based on images and video recorded at the site.
With the water levels dropping in the city’s water tower last week, personnel with Inframark — the company the city has contracted with to run the plant — and city workers hooked up a second water pump that had been refurbished, but immediately encountered problems.
Finally, the problem was traced to a software issue, exacerbated when some of the water got into a motorized control area.
Once the software issue was resolved, workers were able to get the second pump working.
Delivery of another pump from Oklahoma City where the pump had been sent to be refurbished, made it possible for the two working pumps to be placed in service at the water treatment plant.
However earlier, as the water levels were falling in the towers, workers were able to fashion a fitting and attach it to a clear well containing treated water, then send the water through a fire hose that connected to a stainless steel fire tank, making it possible to continue pumping treated water through the city’s water lines.
Because of the use of “nonstandard equipment” to transfer the water, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a “Do Not Use” order for McAlester Public Works water customers.
That included customers in the city of McAlester as well as Rural Water Districts No. 5, 6, 7, 9 and 15. That was later changed Saturday to a mandatory boil order.
DEQ suspended the boil order Monday afternoon after the city of McAlester meet all water testing and water pressure requirements.
Water issues came up again at this week’s regular city council meeting, held Tuesday night in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Former City Councilor Buddy Garvin signed up to address the city council on a non-agenda item — which was the water issues.
Garvin said when he served on the city council approximately eight years ago he brought it to the city council’s attention that the city of McAlester had only one water line from the water treatment plant to the city.
He noted that the city acted on the matter at the time, and there are now two water lines from the water treatment plant to the city of McAlester.
Garvin referred to the recent water issues that resulted in a “Do Not Use” order followed by a mandatory boil order from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
“How in the world can we get in a situation like that?” Garvin asked.
Garvin noted that the city has an Emergency Fund, “put in when I was in office,” he said.
While the city of McAlester owns the water treatment plant, the city contracts with private company Inframark to operate it.
“I would like to see an employee of the city of McAlester check on it every day,” Garvin said.
Mayor John Browne told Garvin that since Garvin was addressing the council on a non-agenda item, neither he nor the city councilors could address him in regard to the matter.
Garvin said he will be back and he expects to be on the meeting agenda next time.
Water issues came up again during the city manager’s report after the regular agenda items had been completed. Andren started the discussion by saying he wanted to address “the elephant in the room” which he referred to as “the catastrophic failure at the water plant.”
“This was not a pump issue,” Andren said. He said after the first pump blew out, “We had a second pump sitting in a crate.
“We were ready to energize the pump,” he said, “but we couldn’t get past that electrical issue.”
Andren said it wasn’t that a second water pump wasn’t available when needed. However, undetermined electrical issues at the time kept it from working, Andren maintained.
Once it was determined the electrical supply to the motor control system was working, the only thing left to check was the software, Andren said.
After a specialist came in and resolved the software issue, plus a few minor tasks, the second pump began working, Andren said.
The other working pump now in place at the McAlester Water Treatment Plant had earlier been sent to Oklahoma City for refurbishing prior to the first pump “blowing up.”
Once the pump from Oklahoma City was delivered to the city of McAlester, it too was placed online — and is now one of the two pumps in operation at the water treatment plant.
“I want to stress to the public the water system is strong,” Andren said.
Ward 1 City Councilor Weldon Smith and Mayor Browne were among those complimenting everyone who kept the water flowing so water towers did not become completely empty while the water problems were in place.
That included city employees from a variety of departments, the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management, Inframark employees, and private electrical contractors who assisted at the scene.
The city of Krebs helped make water available to keep some restaurants open. Volunteer Fire Departments were among those distributing water.
Also, the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma made some pallets filled with bottled water available for distribution, Browne said.
