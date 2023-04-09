Many classic rock fans are aware the Beach Boys were the first American band to have a #1 record after American airwaves were filled with the sounds of British groups beginning in the mid-1960s.
But another American band assisted the Beach Boys with America’s musical response by also hitting #1 on the charts during the British Invasion — a Hollywood-based band that came to include three Tulsa musicians with an assist from another Tulsan in the songwriting, arrangement, recording, playing and production departments.
Gary Lewis and the Playboys would amass a phenomenal record, not only hitting #1 with their first release, but hitting the Top Ten with their first seven singles — a feat matched by only one other American band, the John Sebastian-led group the Lovin’ Spoonful.
In the space of a few years, Gary Lewis and the Playboys had 12 Top 40 singles. Eight of the band’s singles went gold, along with four of the band’s albums — with most of the hits coming in 1965-66.
I’ve known about the arranger and coproducer’s role for Gary Lewis and the Playboys for years — but the contributions of the other three Tulsans came as a surprise to me.
The so-called British invasion came in the wake of The Beatles breakthrough to the American charts following their performance on Ed Sullivan’s popular television show in 1964.
Soon thereafter, a slew of British bands came to dominate the American music charts. In addition to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, they included groups such as the Yardbirds, the Animals, the Dave Clark Five, the Zombies, the Kinks, the Searchers and Gerry and the Pacemakers, to mention a few.
The Beach Boys reclaimed the top spot for an American band with their single “I Get Around” shot to #1. It climbed to #1 on the Billboard Charts on July 4, 1964 — with the record topping the charts on America’s Independence Day making it all the sweeter.
Gary Lewis and the Playboys scored their #1 hit in early 1965 with the British Invasion in full swing. It came unexpectedly since the #1 song “This Diamond Ring” was the very first single released by the band.
Lewis has related how the group members were giddy when scoring their first #1 — but producer Snuff Garrett cautioned there were lots on one-hit wonders in the world.
They then concentrated on their next single — and scored a #2 hit with “Count Me In.”
The very first time I heard “Count Me In” I felt drawn to the short but highly-distinctive piano solo — a cascade of notes that impressed me with the player’s sense of style.
When Leon Russell later became a major artist in his own right, I learned about his early studio work with Gary Lewis and the Playboys — and realized he was the source of that piano solo I liked so much on “Count Me In.”
Gary Lewis and the Playboys followed that with another #2 hit, “Save Your Heart For Me.”
They then scored a #3 smash, the Beach Boys-sounding “She’s Just My Style.”
Gary Lewis co-wrote the followup, “Everybody Loves a Clown.”
Lewis said he started writing the song as a present to his father, famed comedian Jerry Lewis — but he liked the song so much he asked Russell to help him finish writing it, scoring a #4 hit.
The group of friends in the original Playboys got their start when then-18-year-old Gary Lewis and his friends formed a band in 1964 and searched for places to play.
They and 10 other bands auditioned to perform at Disneyland — and Gary Lewis and the Playboys were the winners. What made the successful audition all the sweeter for Lewis is that he hadn’t revealed that his father was Jerry Lewis.
Soon, they were performing regularly at the famed amusement park, drawing crowds of enthusiastic fans. All the excitement caught the attention of producer Snuff Garrett, an executive with Liberty Records.
Garrett brought Gary Lewis into the studio — and that’s where the first Tulsa connection came into play. Garrett’s production partner and musical arranger was none other than Leon Russell.
Several years before Russell became a solo star, he worked as a session musician in the Los Angeles area. With slicked-back hair and often sporting a suit and necktie, Russell at the time bore little resemblance to how he would look when he later billed himself as the Master of Space and Time.
Original members of the Playboys who performed with Lewis at Disneyland were soon replaced, with the exception of John West, who played onstage with an instrument called a Cordovox, an electrified accordion with an organ-like sound.
When Lewis assembled a new band, he brought three Tulsa musicians into the group — brought on board no doubt by the Leon Russell connection.
I felt amazed to learn that famed Tulsa bassist Carl Radle played as a member of Gary Lewis and the Playboys.
Another Tulsan, Tom Tripplehorn became the new lead guitarist for the Playboys.
Another big change for the group came when Lewis decided to step out from behind the drums and play rhythm guitar. Lewis said he found it easier to sing in larger venues without the clashing of cymbals around him — this being in the days before many groups started to carry their own sound systems.
Now out in front playing rhythm guitar, Lewis hired another Tulsan, Jim Keltner, to take over his spot behind the drums
No doubt the Tulsa musicians were brought into the band because of their musical abilities.
A 1966 television special called “An Evening with Gary Lewis and the Playboys” with the Tulsa musicians is available for viewing on YouTube.
I was used to see Radle from the 1970s onward, when he played with Eric Clapton in their group, Derek and the Dominoes, the band that did the original electrified version of “Layla.” I still think the band’s double album, “Layla and Other Love Songs,” is one of the all-time greatest rock albums.
On that 1966 television special though, a clean-cut Radle sporting a coat and tie is the spitting image of football great Peyton Manning.
In the special, Lewis introduces the band, joking that they threatened to quit if he didn’t.
He introduces Radle, Tripplehorn and Keltner individually, noting in all three introductions that they’re from Tulsa — although he jokingly mangles Keltner’s name in the drummer’s intro.
It’s interesting Lewis is lip synching his vocals and the guitarists are obviously miming playing their instruments — especially since Radle, Keltner and Tripplehorn were all world class musicians.
Radle would go on to perform and record with George Harrison, while Keltner drummed for Harrison, Lennon and Ringo Starr on their solo albums, as well as Bob Dylan — and many other rockers in his brilliant career.
Tripplehorn, who also had a distinguished career as a guitarist, is the father of famed actress Jeanne Tripplehorn.
The band hit a detour when Lewis was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving two years. He was stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam War.
When he was honorably discharged following his years of service, he said Garrett was no longer interested n producing him, saying it was then the time of artists such as Jimi Hendrix, the Doors and Janis Joplin.
Lewis still has the music in him though and today he still tours with a new group of Playboys, often performing for adoring audiences. He’s played a number of events at no charge U.S. military veterans.
“I love our veterans,” Lewis said.
Like he said in that early hit record, don’t count him out when it comes to music.
Count him in.
