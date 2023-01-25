Leadership of the state’s Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust say TSET is ready to assist the city of McAlester with the next phase of its Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project.
TSET representatives traveled to McAlester to meet with city officials and see the area the next phase of the sidewalk project will cover.
They sat down for an informal discussion with city leaders inside the McAlester Regional Wellness Center on Friday, then walked to the corner of Strong Boulevard and Van Buren Avenue to see what upcoming phases of the Strong Boulevard sidewalk project entail.
The Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project calls for a city sidewalk to extend from Electric Avenue south to Washington Avenue along Strong. Along the way it will allow pedestrians to use the sidewalk to access sites adjacent to Strong Boulevard or near to it.
Some sites near the sidewalk include McAlester Regional Health Center, Warren Clinic, the Regional Wellness Center, the Pittsburg County Health Department and other sites.
TSET reps said they were impressed with the project.
“For me, there’s a lot of momentum,” said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee. “It’s encouraging to see that in McAlester.”
TSET Communications Consultant James Tyree also expressed enthusiasm about the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project and other healthy living initiatives in McAlester.
“Keep doing what you’re doing,” Tyree said. “Keep adding and making progress.” Tyree noted the city’s walkability projects will not only benefit the city but also the area, since McAlester is a hub of the Southeastern Oklahoma.
Those representing the city of McAlester at the informal meeting included McAlester City Manager David Andren and Mayor John Browne.
City officials noted that TSET is among the entities that helped the city with the downtown Streetscapes project, which refurbished part of downtown McAlester along Choctaw Avenue from South Main Street to Second Street.
Andren said shoppers are coming from outside the McAlester to visit the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center.
“They’re spending $100 at the Shops, then going downtown and spending another $300,” Andren said. “People are walking up and down the streets and visiting with merchants.”
Mayor Browne told of downtown events put on by private groups such as the McAlester Makers and the Dancing Rabbit Music Association. “Doing what we did between First and Second Streets gives them the confidence to invest” in downtown McAlester, said Browne.
Bisbee noted that’s all resulted in more walking in the community.
“McAlester has been a model for how rural communities can address walkability,” she said.
“My hat is off to the work you’ve done on this project.”
City of McAlester Community Development Director Jayme Clifton said there will also hopefully be a sidewalk addition at some point to link the Strong Boulevard sidewalk to the nearby McAlester High School campus and the McAlester Middle School, which is relocating to an area near the high school.
Clifton said there are currently 920 students at MHS. When the Middle School is relocated to the MHS Campus area, it will bring an estimated 427 additional students to the area.
Phase III of the project is designed to continue the sidewalk’s extension from College Avenue north to Polk Avenue at an estimated cost of $202,625. Plans call for Phase III to be paid for with a 50% matching TSET grant, with the city of McAlester to provide the other 50%.
Also attending the meeting were Billy Sumner, Oliver Skimbo and Ashley Kennon from the city of McAlester, along with MRHC CEO T. Shawn Howard, TSET Program Officer Andrew Underkoffler and community volunteer David Beall.
Howard also addressed the need for more sidewalks, such as the one that will traverse Strong Boulevard between Electric Avenue and Washington Avenue when completed that will provide better pedestrian access to the hospital campus.
He said he’s seen folks driving down the street on an automatic scooter.
“It’s disheartening,” Howard said. He spoke of how more sidewalks in the area will help.
“We have the same purpose, increasing health,” said Howard.
Construction of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project began in 2022 after McAlester city councilors approved Phase I. That phase covered the sidewalk’s construction from E. Electric Avenue heading south to Pierce Avenue at an estimated cost of $103,925, with the city of McAlester paying the entire cost of Phase I.
Robert Vaughn of Infrastructure Solutions Group, which is engineering the project for the city, said each phase of the sidewalk includes curbing and guttering, along with work on any driveways that are disturbed during the construction process.
Workers completed Phase I of the project in 2022, with the extension of the sidewalks along Strong Boulevard from E. Electric Avenue to Pierce Avenue.
They then began construction on Phase II of the project, designed to extend the sidewalk from Pierce Avenue to Polk Avenue, at a cost of $152,215. Phase II would add another 900-to-1,000 feet to the project.
A portion of Phase II has already been completed, with workers waiting for the relocation of some natural gas lines before they can complete that phase, Vaughan said.
As for Phase III, Vaughan expected bids to soon be let on that portion of the project.
It will be necessary to include a crosswalk where the section of proposed sidewalk will take pedestrians through the emergency entrance on the east side of McAlester Regional Health Center, Vaughan said.
Plans call for the final phase of the project to continue the planned sidewalk’s route south from College Avenue to the project’s completion at Washington Avenue at an estimated cost of $119,815. It is also to be paid for through a 50% matching TSET grant, with the city paying the other half.
“That will be in 2024,” said Vaughan of Phase IV and the eventual completion of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project.
