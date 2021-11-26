The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma amended its criminal code to make it a felony for failing to register as a sex offender within the tribe’s boundary if the person falls under the tribe’s jurisdiction.
Tribal councilors unanimously voted to amend the Choctaw Nation Criminal Code after finding there were no tribal laws requiring a person to register as a sex offender after being convicted in a court of competent jurisdiction for crimes requiring sex offender registration.
According to the bill, the amendment was requested by Kara Bacon, the tribe’s top prosecutor.
The tribe has been regularly amending its criminal code following the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals decision to apply the U.S. Supreme Court’s analysis in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation.
A 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in July 2020 found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned state convictions of two men, Jimcy McGirt and Patrick Murphy. Both men were retried in federal court and found guilty.
The ruling means cases involving Native American suspects and victims fall under federal jurisdiction under the 1885 Major Crimes Act, which gave the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native Americans on tribal lands.
It also gives the Choctaw Nation the power to prosecute crimes committed by Native Americans in cases the federal government does not choose to prosecute.
According to the tribe, Article IX, Section 4 of the Choctaw Nation Constitution states the tribal council shall enact legislation, rules and regulations not inconsistent with the Constitution for the “general good of the Choctaw Nation and for the administration and regulation of the affairs of the Choctaw Nation.”
The amendment to the criminal code makes failure to register as a sex offender punishable by a term of imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to $5,000 with each violation constituting a separate act.
The federal Tribal Law and Order Act limits the tribe to sentencing defendants to three years — with a maximum of nine years for “stacked” charges.
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton signed the bill into law on Nov. 19 with the amendment going into effect immediately.
