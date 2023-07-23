I never got to see Tony Bennett perform live and now I never will.
How could I not write about Tony Bennett today upon learning of his July 21 passing at the age of 96?
Sure, there will be countless bios and tributes from those honoring the longtime singer. That’s because his music touched so many for so long.
Although I never got to see Bennett perform live in-person, my aunt Shirley and her husband, Jack did. I’m still impressed with a feat they told me he performed in the midst of his concert.
While he sang over an excellent sound system that night, Bennett wanted to show his audience how it used to be at times when he was first starting his long singing career.
In the middle of his set, Bennett stilled the band and told the crew to turn down the sound system.
With silence throughout the venue, Bennett stepped away from the microphone and began singing a cappella in a loud, clear voice, a voice which reverberated around the music hall that night — and he did it all without a microphone or any sort of amplification.
My aunt Shirley and Jack were amazed by the performance — I could see it on their faces and hear it in their voices as they recounted their experience to me.
After that one song — following a huge ovation, of course — Bennett returned to using the microphone He simply wanted to let his audience know he could the perform the show sans mic if he wanted.
I’m pretty sure he’s the last of that great generation of singers and musicians who helped take America’s music around the world. I’m talking about artists such as Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holliday, Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie and Duke Ellington, to name a few.
Even in the 1990s, when told there was longer a market for his kind of music, which drew on jazz standards, Broadway tunes and more select material from the Great American Songbook, Bennett proved them wrong.
He recorded the Grammy-winning album “Tony Bennett: MTV Unplugged,” with guest turns from another generation of artists, including Elvis Costello and k.d. lang.
Bennett received the invitation to perform on an “MTV Unplugged” show in the first place because he’d already began to catch on with another generation of fans after his son and manager, Danny, began booking him to open for rock acts.
Even if he was opening for rockers, Bennett didn’t compromise his sound, continuing to perform classics from the Great American Songbook, along with his own signature songs, such as “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”
Nobody could have done it better.
Asked once to explain his appeal to that younger generation at the time, Bennett figured they admired his authenticity and his standing up to perform his own kind of music they way he wanted, without trying to rock it up.
In addition to his many vocals skills and expertise at picking great songs to record, I also liked Bennett for the boost he gave to country music early in his career.
At the behest of Columbia Records producer Mitch Miller — yep, the same Mitch Miller featured on the classic “Sing Along with Mitch” television show — Bennett recorded a country music song.
He not only recorded Hank Williams’ song “Cold, Cold Heart,” his version shot to #1 on the Billboard pop charts. in 1951 — doing much to spread the music of Hank Williams and country music in general to a much wider audience.
Williams, whose own version had also been released in 1951, liked Bennett’s version so much, that a story arose that’s been verified by band members and other country music artists who were there.
While they were out touring on the road that year, whenever they’d stop at a cafe or roadhouse to get a quick bite to eat, Williams would make sure he had plenty of nickels, dimes and quarters to keep the juke box going.
His fellow musicians said Williams constantly played “Cold, Cold Heart” on the jukebox — not his own version, but the one by Tony Bennett!
I wrote a column about Bennett in 2021 as he and Lady Gaga prepared to perform together at Radio City Music Hall in what was being billed at the time as Bennett’s last performance.
Even then, some felt apprehension as to how it would all unfold, since Bennett and his family had already publicly revealed he suffered from Alzheimer’s.
Producers billed the two shows as full concerts, which would be recorded and later telecast as a CBS special, with some performances also slated for MTV.
I’d seen some interview footage prior to rehearsals coming up to the show. Bennett appeared to be showing some of the debilitating signs of advanced Alzheimer’s patients, including not recognizing a reporter he had talked with a relatively short time before.
On the night of the performance, Bennett slowly shuffled onstage in the near-dark, and took up a position from which he seldom moved, standing so he could lean on his musical director Lee Musiker’s piano for support.
Someone not aware of his condition might assume Bennett simply leaned against the piano to look cool and relaxed, which he certainly did.
As the band hit the intro to the first song and the spotlight hit him, Bennett lifted his arms in a sort of victory salute and fell in right on the beat, singing in the pocket throughout the show.
He delivered an extraordinary performance, singing the lyrics with a clear tone that belied his medical condition, which, of course, can affect the memory.
Bennett sang, either solo or in duets with Lady Gaga, a total of 17 songs. I watched it on the evening of its original telecast on CBS, on the night of Nov. 28, 2021.
It was billed as “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.” No doubt like many of the 6.38 million viewers who watched it that night, I felt amazed by Bennett’s remarkable performance.
It’s not going to be easy for me or his many other fans to get used to a world without Tony Bennett in it.
Having to get used to a world without Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Merle Haggard or Frank Sinatra hasn’t been easy, either.
As for Tony Bennett and his many remarkable contributions to music that began with his first #1 records in 1951, his music will always be around to remind us of his musical greatness.
I think Lady Gaga provided a fitting summary of his long career just before she escorted him offstage at the conclusion of their final show at Radio City Music Hall. She said:
“Tony, we’re all so grateful to have witnessed your talents, your generosity, your creativity and your kindness and your service throughout all these years.”
Then, they walked offstage together arm-in-arm to a thunderous ovation — probably the best way to say farewell to Tony Bennett.
