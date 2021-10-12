EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. The 34th annual Fall Festival at Robbers Cave State Park near Wilburton returns Friday after last year's hiatus due to COVID-19 and will run through Sunday.
2. The festival will feature a carnival, more than 190 vendors, and live entertainment. The event features a free shuttle service on Saturday from Main Street and South Central Avenue to the entrance of Robbers Cave State Park. The annual quilt show was cancelled and is expected to return for the 2022 edition.
3. The Lawn Chair National Car Show will be held Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHY ATTEND?
"If you haven’t been here before, this is a great year to try it. If you have, then you need to come back again. We’d love to have you!," organizers say on their website.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: A schedule of events can be found on the festival's Facebook page "Robbers Cave Festival" with additional information available online at www.robberscavefallfestival.com.
Things to do:
Thursday
• Poteau Balloon Fest Sneak Preview at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds, Hwy 271 in Poteau from 6-10 p.m. More information can be found by visiting www.poteauchamber.com/poteauballoonfest.
Friday
• Robbers Cave Fall Festival, Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Murder in Colt Valley Mystery Dinner Show at Hartshorne's Liberty Theatre, 826 Pennsylvania Ave. in Hartshorne at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 with reservations available by calling 918-297-3651.
• Pittsburg Booster Club invites everyone to the 11th annual Trail of Death at Drew Park in Pittsburg. This year will feature new areas and takes approximately one hour to walk through. $10 per person that will go towards Pittsburg Schools' booster club.
• The Indian Territory Coin Club will be hosting its 9th annual coin show at the Expo Center in McAlester from 12-5 p.m. Contact Gary Parson at 405-426-9044 for more information.
• Poteau Balloon Fest at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds, Highway 271 in Poteau from 12-11 p.m. with balloon glows at dusk. More information can be found by visiting www.poteauchamber.com/poteauballoonfest.
Saturday
• McAlester Pride in the Park hosted by Oklahomans for Equality-McAlester Chapter: Southeastern Equality (SeEQ) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rotary Park, 801 N. 9th Street in McAlester. The event will feature food trucks, family games, inflatables, vendors, and more. More information can be found by visiting SeEQ's Facebook page "Oklahomans for Equality McAlester"
• Robbers Cave Fall Festival, Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Lawn Chair National Car Show at Robbers Cave State Park from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Murder in Colt Valley Mystery Dinner Show at Hartshorne's Liberty Theatre, 826 Pennsylvania Ave. in Hartshorne at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 with reservations being made by calling 918-297-3651.
• Pittsburg Booster Club invites everyone to the 11th annual Trail of Death at Drew Park in Pittsburg. This year will feature new areas and takes approximately one hour to walk through. $10 per person that will go towards Pittsburg Schools' booster club.
• Poteau Balloon Fest at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds, Hwy 271 in Poteau from 12-10 p.m. with balloon glows at dusk. More information can be found by visiting www.poteauchamber.com/poteauballoonfest.
• The Indian Territory Coin Club will be hosting its 9th annual coin show at the Expo Center in McAlester from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Educational programs will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Contact Gary Parson at 405-426-9044 for more information.
Sunday
• Robbers Cave Fall Festival, Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
