Aaron Williams said Juneteenth is a celebration of progress.
The pastor spoke during Saturday's Juneteenth Celebration at Michael Hunter Park in McAlester and told attendees the holiday should serve as a reminder for everyone to work together toward a brighter future.
Williams referenced Dr. Martin Luther King's October 1964 speech at Oberlin College to encourage students to sustain the nonviolent fight for racial equality.
"The time is always right to do right," King told about 2,500 students seated and standing in Finney Chapel during that famed speech just after he won the Nobel Peace Prize.
"The time is always right to do what's right and it's time," Williams said Saturday. "It's past time that we do what is right, not just what we like. Dr. King also reminds us that we are not makers of history, we are made by history."
This year’s Juneteenth celebration expanded to two days with a street dance Friday night at Hunter Park, at S. Herbert McIntosh Street and Chickasaw Avenue.
Saturday's all-day celebration started with McAlester Mayor John Browne signing and reading a proclamation declaring Juneteenth Day in the city.
This June 19 marks the 158th year since U.S. Army Major General Gordon Granger’s arrival in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. Granger proclaimed that all slaves were freed in the wake of the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 and the surrender of Confederate forces at Appomattox on April 9, 1865.
The news set off celebrations by former slaves celebrating their new freedom.
Juneteenth celebrations in McAlester began locally through the leadership of the late former Pittsburg County and state NAACP Director Miller “Bo” Newman.
Officials also rededicated the park Saturday in honor of its namesake, Michael Hunter. He was the first McAlester native to die in action during the Vietnam War and was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his heroic actions while under enemy fire.
Williams, who is pastor at Mount Nebo Baptist Church of Hartshorne, said black history is part of American history and called on officials to stop banning books so students can learn freely about various subjects.
"When you start banning books, or getting rid of things that you don't like, it becomes a problem," Williams said. "If you don't want to read a book, by golly, don't read it."
He said everyone should be able to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre — the nation's worse race massacre that began May 31, 1921, and lasted less than 16 hours with an angry white mob destroying 1,200 Black homes and businesses in the previously flourishing Black community of Greenwood along what was known as Black Wall Street.
Williams said he never learned about it in school and he believes keeping the tragic events in books and available to people can help society end racism.
He said so many words from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., can help people better understand how to move forward in unity.
"He also reminds us that darkness cannot drive out darkness — only light can do that ," Williams said. "Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.