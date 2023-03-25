Debbie Cox teared up and smiled as she shared how much Oklahoma parks meant to her husband.
Family, friends and former colleagues gathered Saturday for a ceremony dedicating the day-use area at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton in honor of Merle Cox, the late former longtime regional parks manager for Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation. Debbie said knowing so many people cared about her husband and his passion for Oklahoma parks made for a special day.
"This means the world," Debbie said.
"I always thought Merle was a wonderful person and he was a giver, so for someone to give back into his life in this way, it's just awesome," she added.
Merle Cox Jr. died at 55 years old last May after decades of serving myriad roles in the state's parks department.
He was born in 1966 in Madill to Merle Cox Sr. and Barbara Ethel Vick Cox, graduated from Madill High School in 1984, and married Debbie in 1992.
Merle started in 1998 as a bellboy at the Lake Texoma lodge before being promoted to sales coordinator that same year and working his way up into management at the facility before Oklahoma's park department closed it in 2006.
He became assistant manager at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton at that time before being promoted to park manager within a year.
Merle served as the park manager for six years before he became a regional manager, overseeing a dozen parks and golf courses in south Oklahoma.
"He took it as a great responsibility and a great privilege at the same time," Debbie Cox said. "He felt like the parks were an opportunity for Oklahoma, for people outside of Oklahoma, to be able to come and experience nature.”
Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt thanked family and friends for allowing her to take part in the ceremony and getting to know more about Merle.
"It takes everyone for this department and the agency and everything that we oversee to really work and be there for the citizens of Oklahoma and Merle was a really big part of that," Zumwalt said.
Debbie said the parks system offered their family a living and, more importantly to them, a home.
She said Merle prioritized hiring great people at each park to make each one successful.
She told attendees how Merle enjoyed the camaraderie and reliability of Jimmy Elder, a jack-of-all-trades at Robbers Cave.
Debbie said Merle enjoyed being a mentor to Robbers Cave Park Manager Aron Maib and seeing him excel.
Former colleagues shared how Merle wanted to make staff members feel like part of a team and a family.
"It's just a blessing to see the people, to hear the stories," Debbie said."It's a blessing. I'm blown away."
