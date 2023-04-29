Anyone seeking confirmation the McAlester Public Library’s influence is generational can get an affirmative answer from Jan Grubbs.
That influence began with her mother, extended to herself, then to her now-adult son during a time period spanning decades.
That personal cross-generational influence is only one of the reasons Grubbs is such a strong supporter of the McAlester Public Library’s planned expansion and renovation.
It’s also the main reason why Grubbs hopes to be the first to check out a book when the project is complete — hoping to complete a circle that began more than a half-century ago.
To explain, Grubbs shows a framed newspaper photo from a 1970 edition of the McAlester News-Capital.
On the left side of the photo, an obviously happy lady identified as Thelma Stockton checks out the first book from the then-just completed new library building at 401 N. Second Street.
Also in the photo, longtime head librarian Felicia Dwyer checks the book out to Stockton — who is Jan Grubbs’ mother.
Grubbs said she had already grown up and moved to another state at the time the 1970 photo was taken.
“I didn’t know this photo existed,” Grubbs said. She learned about it a year or so ago when a library worker found it and presented her with a copy.
Holding the treasured photo in her hands, Grubbs looked lovingly at her mother’s image, noticing the smile on her mom’s face.
“She was always getting books from here,” Grubbs said.
Thelma Stockton is no longer living — which is all the more reason Grubbs wants to complete the circle by being the first to check out a book from the McAlester Public Library when the renovations and upgrades are complete.
“I love this library so much,” said Grubbs. “The people that work here are great.”
MPL is currently in the midst of a fundraising drive to expand and renovate the facility.
Four separate pledges of $1.5 million each brought in a total of $6 million for the project. With approximately another $500,000 raised so far through private donation, the total amount raised is around $6.5 million, said Southeast Oklahoma Library System Executive Director Michael Hull.
Making the first three $1.5 million pledges were the Puterbaugh Foundation, the Southeast Oklahoma Library System and the McAlester City Council.
Hull said last week he could not yet publicly identify the source of the newest $1.5 million pledge, but he said an announcement should soon be forthcoming.
Grubbs, who is thrilled with the library expansion plans, eventually returned to her hometown after moving away in her early adulthood. Once back in McAlester, it didn’t take long for her get involved with the library.
“We returned to McAlester in 1994,” Grubbs said. She began serving her first term on the library’s board within a year.
Since then, she’s continued to serve as needed.
“I’m on the board right now,” said Grubbs.
“She said her son, Ross Grubbs, grew up to love the McAlester Public Library like both she and her mother did.
“I think my son was born with a book in his hands,” she said.
Her son now lives in Fort Worth, Texas, where he works as an educator, but while growing up, he was a regular visitor to MPL.
“Before he moved to Fort Worth, he spent a lot of time here,” Jan Grubbs said.
She recalled how the library kept her supplied with books after her husband, Jerry Grubbs, passed away.
“After my husband died, I would come up here and visit with the librarians,” she said.
“It’s been a lifeline to me,” said Grubbs. “I don’t know what I would do without the library.”
Her admiration for the McAlester Public Library extends to the library staff as well.
“The people here are great,” she said, as she sat in a chair on the MPL mezzanine.
While the library is currently well-visited by its patrons, Grubbs expects those visits and the number of patrons to increase once all the expansions and renovations are complete.
She’s confident the McAlester Public Library will continue to fill the needs of the entire community.
“From the looks of that parking lot, we’ve got a lot of people coming here,” Grubs said.
Her love for the library and for books has not abated through the years. If anything, it’s grown stronger.
She’s excited for her son to see the library again, once all the upgrades are completed, during one of his periodic visits from Texas.
“He’ll be excited to see it,” Grubbs said. “This was his lifesaver, too.”
I love to read,” said Grubbs. “I go to bed with a book in my hands.
“This library has been my lifeline.”
