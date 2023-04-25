Mark Price credited the students’ effort in making this year one he will never forget.
The McAlester High School Band Director won his first OSSAA Sweepstakes at the helm and led the program to its first title since 2018 — saying everyone in the program worked hard to take the state’s top high school band award.
“It’s always going to be special to me and I’ll always remember the kids that I had in this group this year,” Price said.
“I’m really proud of the kids,” he added.
Sweepstakes includes three events — marching, concert stage performance, and Saturday performance — with three judges in each event judging on a scale from 1 to 5.
Superior, or a 1, is the highest score for each event and McAlester received a superior in each category on the way to the title.
Price said he felt like this year’s band showed potential to win Sweepstakes at the Christmas concert.
“I got some friendly texts with some of my colleagues that don’t work here that said ‘hey this is a Sweepstakes band,’” Price said.
He said some experienced former band directors heard McAlester and gave him tips on music selection for the contest.
The stage performance requires bands to pick from a list of collegiate-level pieces, sight read the piece, and play it.
Price selected “The Big Cage Circus Galop” by Karl L. King, and “Variations on a Korean Folk Song” by John Barnes Chance because the pieces provided variety for the judges and played to the band’s strengths.
Eli Parker is a two-time all-state soloist in middle trumpet and performed a solo in the performance. Luke Rogers also performed a solo in the contest
“They did a really good job on their solos and that’s part of the consideration of the judges,” Price said. “But as a whole, I felt like it was a very solid performance.”
McAlester won its first Sweepstakes since 2018 — the same year former director David Steidley retired after 19 years, leading the program to top honors in the Renegade Review, the Bixby band contest, the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association contests, and 11 State Sweepstakes Awards.
Price said McAlester missed Sweepstakes by one judge’s rating in 2019, then the contest did not happen in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which also caused chaos for the 2021 season.
After McAlester again missed Sweepstakes by one judge’s rating last year and won this year, Price said he was excited to accomplish the feat.
“For me, it seems like getting that first one is the hardest, but I’ve had people tell me, you know, your second time, it’s even harder,” Price said. “It’s kind of like making it to the state tournament twice, you know, like the football team made it to two state finals in a row. And sometimes, that’s just hard to do.”
Price said McAlester has 27 seniors, but the band’s core also includes talented players across all ages.
“We’ve got a strong group, strong kids in every group right now and in every grade level,” Price said. “Our bigger classes are actually sophomores and juniors, so like next year’s seniors and every year after should be pretty strong. And our seniors this year are strong.”
McAlester’s band room is decorated with dozens of individual and team trophies dating back to the 1970s.
Price said he is excited to get McAlester back to the pinnacle and looks forward to adding to the program’s history.
“I feel like this is definitely something we can build upon because now the kids know what it feels like to earn that award and like ‘hey, I want to do that again,’” Price said.
