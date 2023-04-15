Taylor: Library essential to forward-looking community

Retired Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Steven Taylor knows firsthand the impact a library can have on an individual’s life.
That’s why he’s 100% behind the effort to upgrade and enhance the McAlester Public Library at 401 N. Second St.
As head of the Puterbaugh Foundation, he and the other Foundation members members stepped up to kickstart the project to renovate and upgrade the library.
“Every decision at the Puterbaugh Foundation is looking back to Mr. Puterbaugh and his interests,” Taylor said. Noting Puterbaugh’s interests in education and libraries in addition to his many other activities, Taylor said “He was a Renaissance man.”
That philosophy resulted in the Puterbaugh Foundation stepping forward in a big way when learning of the hopes of the Southeast Oklahoma Library System and the McAlester Public Library to raise millions of dollars for a project to provide major upgrades and renovations to the facility.
“When we heard about that need at the library, we were glad to take the lead with a $1.5 million grant,” Taylor said. That initial $1.5 million grant from the Puterbaugh Foundation resulted in matching $1.5 million grants from the Southeast Oklahoma Library System and the city of McAlester — bringing the total amount from three major donors to $4.5 million.
Taylor noted the library is an essential part of the community.
“It provides internet services, shelter from the heat and cold, a place for children after school.” It’s a place we can go to learn our history and heritage, he noted.
More than that, it helps take care of young people and their future goals by helping provide the information, educational materials and technology they need.
“In supporting the library, it’s exactly the same as supporting McAlester Public Schools,” Taylor said of the Puterbuagh Foundation.
“We’ve given over $4 million to McAlester Public Schools,” he said. “It’s all about public education.”
The $1.5 million toward the new project is not the first time the Puterbaugh Foundation has helped the McAlester Public Library. “The library has been the focus of giving in a smaller way for the last 20 years,” said Taylor.
Some contributions were for $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000 he said. Those contributions were meant to help in a special way, Taylor noted.
“We wanted this to be used for something that wouldn’t be for budget dollars,” Taylor said, including special programs.
He’s glad the Puterbaugh Foundation has been able to help with the current library project.
“We’ve got a 50-year-old building that structurally is sound,” Taylor said. Heat, air, plumbing and electricity has to be updated, he said. Taylor also noted plans for a new north entrance at the library.
Not only is the library full of books, it provides information through many other ways, he noted.
Taylor recalled when McAlester’s public library, called the Carnegie Library at the time, stood along Grand Avenue, now known as Carl Albert Parkway.
Constructed through a $25,000 donation from the Carnegie Foundation, the Carnegie Library provided library services to the McAlester area from the time it opened in 1914 until the current McAlester Public Library’s construction and opening in 1970.
Taylor said he frequented the Carnegie Library in his school days. He loved reading biographies and the librarian informed him when new ones arrived.
“I can still remember the biographies,” Taylor said. “I loved to read about political leaders.”
He noted the current library fundraising drive is designed to let everyone take part, with no contribution considered too small, whether $5, $50 or $5,000.
“I view it as an investment,” Taylor said, “You’re investing in the library and having a piece of it. It’s people making an investment in the community — a piece of the library.”
Taylor said the city of McAlester has been wonderful in its support of the library. A portion of ad valorem property taxes also go to benefit the library, he noted. Taylor said the Friends of the McAlester Public Library has also provided lots of support.
“They’re really committed,” Taylor said. “They’re all volunteers and they give up a lot of time.”
He noted lots of effort went into previous attempts at getting a new library building, citing the efforts of Emily Dunagin and Bob Bosolo in particular.
“The goal at the time was to build a new building, “ Taylor said. However, he noted many longtime residents still regret the loss of the Carnegie Library.
Taylor believes the loss of the historic Carnegie Library building, which was eventually torn down, contributed to wanting to upgrade and renovate the current MPL building.
“The time is right to renovate the building,” Taylor said. He commended the early efforts by those including Dunagin and Basolo for the work they did in their previous efforts regarding the library.
“I think a lot of the work they did paid off,” Taylor said. He also noted the efforts of the Southeast Oklahoma Library System in getting the project going.
Taylor observed the McAlester Public Library has lots of visitors from outside McAlester. They come to McAlester for various services, as well as to check out books, he noted.
“You don’t have to be from the city of McAlester,” Taylor said. “It’s your library.” By that measure, donations for the renovation project are also appreciated from those living outside McAlester, especially from those who utilize its services.
Taylor noted much of the funding will come from those helping out with smaller donations.
He said the public event the library held in November proved successful in starting the private fundraising drive, but more help is needed.
Southeast Oklahoma Library System Executive Director Michael Hull recently said changes have been made in the original plans because the library did not obtain sought-after American Rescue Plan funds for the project.
That set the revised project total cost at $8.5 million —down from the previous $11.5 million.
The library fund drive had already reached $4.66 million in total pledges, leaving approximately $3.8 million to reach the revised fundraising goal, Hull said.
Taylor noted the McAlester Public Library provides much more than books. It also offers the use of computers, Wi-Fi and Broadband services, often utilized by those who would not have access to those services otherwise.
By joining together, those behind the project are hopeful their goals for an updated, renovated McAlester Public Library will be realized.
“The theme of all this is the public library is an essential part of a growing, progressive, forward-looking community,” said Taylor.