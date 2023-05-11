Stuart Public School announces top junior high students.
Valedictorian
Name: Bartlett Cross Patterson
Parents: Matthew and Ami Patterson
Family: Scout Patterson (sister), Lounell Emery, Cora Youngblood, Genevieve Patterson (great grandparents)
Grandparents: Earl and Debra Emery, of McAlester, and Bart and Shonna Patterson, of Stuart
Extra-curricular activities: Bartlett has been a superintendent honor roll member at Stuart school the last five years. He is a member of the Stuart JH basketball, baseball, and track teams. Bartlett plays baseball for MVP Baseball in Norman, where he is a member of their Class of 2027 travel team. He is active in the Stuart FFA Chapter, where he participates in livestock showing, livestock judging, and land judging. Bartlett has been part of gifted and talented the last five years. Also he is on the JH academic team. Bartlett is a member of Arpelar Church of the Nazarene and church youth group, where his youth leader, Misty Reeves, plays an important part in Bartlett’s life.
Salutatorian
Name: Quinn Ryan Davison
Parents: Ryan and Skyler Davison
Grandparents: Peggy and the late Eugene Somerville and Bob Bailey, of Crowder, and bobby and Ronda Talley, of Stuart
Extra-curricular activities: Quinn has been an Honor Roll member at Stuart School for 8 years. He is a member of the Stuart FFA Club where he participates in interscholastic competitions, livestock judging, Jr. Officer Team, livestock showing and shooting sports. Quinn is a member of the Jr. High Academic Team, basketball, cross county, and track and field teams at Stuart Public School. He is also a member of Arpelar Church of the Nazarene and is active in the church’s Youth Group. Quinn has been a member of the McAlester United Soccer Club for 7 years and has played on many competitive teams within the club. He volunteers his time coaching and mentoring younger athletes in the soccer community, and dedicates many hours to coaching and refereeing for the u6/u8 developmental academy within the club. Much of Quinn’s success throughout his soccer career can be credited toward the guidance, coaching, and mentorship of his Coach Esther Santos, who has become a very important member in Quinn’s life.
Editor’s note: School officials can send valedictorian and salutatorian information to editor@mcalesternews.com.
