Entries have been pouring in for the annual Armed Forces Day Parade, which includes marching bands, military vehicles and aircraft flying overhead.
It’s set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, in downtown McAlester.
Armed Day Forces festivities kick off a day earlier, with the AFD luncheon set for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5, in the Scottish Rite Temple at the corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue.
Numbers of those who preregistered to participate in the Saturday morning AFD Parade are still being compiled.
“Officially, we have 52 entries from online,” said McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner, a member of the AFD Committee.
That’s not counting entries from those who preferred to complete their parade registrations on paper forms, which were available at City Hall and the McAlester Public Library.
“I have to pick up more from City Hall and the library,” Sumner said.
Sumner plans to get together with Armed Forces Day Committee Chairman Jeff Wolf and other Armed Forces Day organizers Wednesday afternoon to total the number of those who have preregistered for the parade.
Wolf also had some parade entries, Sumner said.
“I think we will be close to having from 65-to-70,” said Sumner.
Although the registration deadline has passed, there’s a way for those who want to take part in the parade to participate, even if they didn’t submit their official entry in time.
They can simply show up on the morning of the parade, Sumner said.
“We will have to put late entries at the end of the line,” he said.
No entry fee is in place for those participating in the parade.
Organizers said the theme of this year’s parade in the 80th anniversary of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, previously known as the Naval Ammunition Depot.
The U.S. Marine Corps is the branch of the military service being honored this year.
Some parade participants are so enthused about this year’s Armed Forces Day Parade that they’ve registered more than one entry.
“Some are saying ‘I want to put in another float’ or add walkers,” Sumner said.
Parade participants are to line up on S. A Street on Saturday morning.
Plans call for the parade to leave A Street at 10 a.m. and turn east on Carl Albert Parkway. It will continue east on Carl Albert Parkway, then turn south on Fifth Street.
The parade is to head south on Fifth Street for one block, then turn west on Choctaw Avenue. It will continue west along Choctaw Avenue in downtown McAlester, with the parade ending where Choctaw Avenue intersects with S. Main Street.
