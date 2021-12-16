Volunteers putting together the 46th Annual Community Christmas Dinner want to remind McAlester and Krebs residents there is still time to make a reservation to participate in the event.
“Christmas is upon us,” said one of the holiday dinner organizers, noting it was only 10 days away as of Thursday.
“We need financial donations; we need volunteer drivers and we need to spread the word to those who need Christmas meals.” he said, referring to McAlester and Krebs residents.
The phone number to call to make a reservations for the Community Christmas Dinner in McAlester and Krebs is 918-421-2920. Volunteers are also taking reservations online at McAlesterChristmas.com.
Plans call for the Community Christmas Dinner to once more be delivered free of charge on Christmas Day to anyone living in McAlester and Krebs who calls to make a reservation in advance.
With no age, income or other guidelines in place to participate, the only requirement is participants must live within the city limits of McAlester or Krebs — with the goal of ensuring everyone in those two cities has a full holiday dinner, absolutely free, on Christmas Day..
Based on last year’s numbers, volunteers are expecting lots of participants for this year’s event. Volunteers who put together the annual holiday dinners get no funding other than what is contributed by big-hearted members of the community.
Those who would like to help can mail a donation to Community Christmas Dinner; P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK; 74502. Checks should be made payable to McAlester Community Christmas, organizers said.
Volunteers plan to deliver all of the meals by 1 p.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, which is on a Saturday. As in previous years, no carryouts or pickups will be available and no sit-down dinner will be served at a central location.
Organizers of the event reiterated it takes lots of volunteers to deliver all those meals. Anyone willing to assist with deliveries beginning Christmas morning should call the 918-421-2920 number or go to to McAlesterChristmas.com to register online, so those planning delivery routes will know how many volunteers they can count on to make the Christmas dinner deliveries.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
