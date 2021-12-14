McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.