  • As of this advisory, there are 413,542 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

  • 1,370 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.

  • Oklahoma has reached a dark milestone in its battle against COVID-19 with more than 4,000 deaths reported. Statement from Commissioner Frye: "Every Oklahoma life is precious. While our cases and hospitalizations come down, we continue to mourn with families that suffer the loss of their loved ones. Please remember to stay vigilant as we continue to battle COVID-19 in our state."

  • There are 30 additional deaths identified to report.

    • One in Cleveland County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

    • One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

    • One in Ellis County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

    • One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

    • One in Garvin County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

    • One in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

    • One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

    • Two in Lincoln County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

    • Nine in Oklahoma County, five females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

    • One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

    • Two in Osage County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

    • One in Pawnee County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

    • One in Payne County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

    • Four in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

    • Two in Tulsa County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

    • One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

 

