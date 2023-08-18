New champions are set to win titles this weekend when the Oklahoma Cornhole League hosts a statewide competition in McAlester.
The three-day Oklahoma Cornhole State Championship 2023 competition is set for Friday through Sunday, August 18-20, at the Southeast Expo Center.
James Brantley of the Oklahoma Cornhole League expects competitors from throughout the state to participate in the event.
Competitors must be a member of the Oklahoma Cornhole Association to participate in the events, he said.
Those who would like to participate but who are not already members of the Oklahoma Cornhole League can signup at the site, Brantley said. Membership fees are $30, with entry fees also assessed to participate in different events.
“There are cash prizes,” said Brantley. In addition to the cash prizes, first place winners will also receive trophies, he said.
Those who aren’t competitors but who would like to attend the event can do so by paying a $5 door fee, said Brantley.
Events begin at 5 p.m. on Friday when a special awards ceremony is set.
Competition is then expected to begin around 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday mornings and extend into the night.
“We will have singles on Saturday and doubles on Sunday,” Brantley said.
Competition is held at several levels, including recreational, intermediate, competitor and advanced.
“Our competitor level already has 166 registered,” Brantley said Thursday morning.
The Oklahoma Cornhole League has more than 700 members, he said.
A previous event at the Expo Center in February was well-attended.
“We had 300-plus competitors,” said Brantley.
The previous event and the fact that organizers liked the Expo Center’s location led to the group’s decision to hold the Oklahoma Cornhole State Championship 2023 competition in McAlester, he said.
