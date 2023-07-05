McAlester's Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show lit up the nighttime sky during the city's July 4 celebration — with plans underway to make next year's show even better.
Those viewing the Tuesday night fireworks show included participants who attended the event at the Southeast Expo Center along with others who stopped along U.S. Highway 270 or found other vantage points from which to the watch the explosive display.
Organizers were pleased with the results.
"I thought the show was great," said city of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner. "We appreciate Rainbow Fireworks and we appreciate our sponsors."
Sumner also referred to those who provided music from the Expo Center's outdoor stage.
"I would commend all the performers who put on a great show," Sumner said, giving a special shoutout to Joe DiSilvestro who organized the Independence Day lineup of musicians.
Plans to expand the Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show for July 4, 2024, includes hopes to get even more sponsors to participate, which will enable organizers to bring more activities onboard for the event's 2024 edition.
"We hope to make thinks bigger and better for the community," Sumner said. "Our goal is to have more community activities."
He mentioned hopes to add things such as water slides and bouncy houses to next year's Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show, if enough sponsors can be found to cover additional activities for the fireworks show on the Expo Center grounds.
True to plans, the fireworks started around dark. Some of those who came to the Expo Center to view the fireworks display waited until late afternoon or early evening to arrive at the site. Music also picked up on the Expo Center's outdoor stage when the outside temperatures cooled somewhat.
"It started a little slower with the heat," Sumner said, but he added it picked up once temperatures began to cool.
Musicians booked to perform included the family band Bailey Family Ministry, Lonnie Lay and Will Huckabee; Smokin Joe and Blue Western Scramble, along with the Shady Mountain Troubadours.
Some participants at this year's event brought along their own recreational activities.
"There was a truck that had a homemade swimming pool in the back of it," Sumner said, adding that the group looked to be having a great time.
"It turned out to be another great show," Sumner said. "We're glad everyone enjoyed it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.