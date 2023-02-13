Pittsburg County commissioners planned to reset a special meeting with a committee representing the city of McAlester regarding a stormwater fee dispute between the city and the county.
Pittsburg County Commission First Deputy Sandra Crenshaw said early Monday she planned to get the agenda written and posted in time for the Special meeting to be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Plans were to hold the meeting in the Commissioners Conference Room where the regular county commission meetings are held.
At issue is stormwater fees the city of McAlester is assessing Pittsburg County for the grounds at the Expo Center.
Commissioners maintain all of the rainfall runoff on the Expo Center grounds runs into a nearby creek and has no impact on the city's stormwater system. They asked the city to de-annex the Expo Center from the McAlester city limits and to stop assessing stormwater fees on the Expo Center.
The city states the stormwater fee ordinance is on the books, with Mayor McAlester Mayor John Browne stating there's little appetite on the city council at this time to de-annex the Expo Center.
Pittsburg County commissioners originally set a Jan. 31 meeting at the county courthouse involving the commissioners along with Mayor Browne and a special committee consisting of Ward 2 McAlester City Councilor Justin Few and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright.
Commissioners canceled the Jan. 31 special meeting due to the extreme winter weather and icy conditions at the time.
Commissioners rescheduled the meeting for Feb. 15 so they can get together with the city representatives to discuss the issue. Both the county and the city were waiting to see what arises from the discussion in hopes of finding a resolution.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said commissioners were rescheduling the meeting for this week because it's a time when representatives from the city and the county can be there.
"Me and the mayor king of coordinated it," Selman said.
County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said the issues remain the same.
"We want to understand why they think we owe them stormwater fees," Rogers said.
District 1 Commissioner Kevin Smith said he's ready to hear what the city has to say on the matter.
"We're going to listen to what the options are," said Smith.
