School board members appointed a familiar face to fill a vacancy in McAlester.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members unanimously voted Monday to fill a vacancy by appointing Mike Sossamon, who previously served 11 years on the board.
“I love this school system and I want to keep it the way it is,” Sossamon said of why he applied to fill the vacancy.
Sossamon replaces Greg Rock, who recently resigned from Seat 2 because he moved out of the district.
Rock was the lone candidate to file for an open five-year term for Office No. 2 and won the seat in December 2021 after Sossamon did not file in time to run for reelection.
Sossamon said he doesn’t have any main agenda as a board member, but wants to help the district move forward in several areas.
“You always want to improve, you want excellence, you want to be the best — and I want that for the school,” Sossamon said.
Sossamon said he’s a proud grandfather and is the president of Flow Testing Inc. — a McAlester-based service company for frac, drillouts, well testing, field production and more that he and Linda Sossamon started in 1997.
He served on the MPS school board when it ushered in facility upgrades at Mike Deak Field and Hook Eales Stadium, added soccer teams, oversaw campus changes, and saw district voters approve a $34 million plan to build a middle school and event center that is nearing completion.
“There’s a lot of great things that are happening and it’s a good time to be a buffalo,” Sossamon said. “And we want to keep that going.”
