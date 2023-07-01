Our latest magazine is all about lake life, so here are some drink ideas for life on the lake.

BOURBON ORANGE CRUSH

Ingredients

• Bourbon

• Triple sec

• Freshly squeezed orange juice

• Ice

• Optional: orange wedges or mint garnish

Instructions

Fill a glass with ice, then pour at least 2 ounces of bourbon — or four ounces for a highball glass.

Then pour at least 1 ounce of triple sec.

Use orange juice to top off the drink and then garnish with either orange slices or mint.

CAPE CODDER

Ingredients

• 2 oz. vodka

• 2-3 oz. cranberry juice cocktail

• 1/2 oz. lime juice

• club soda

Instructions

Pour vodka, cranberry juice, and lime juice into a Collins glass over ice. Stir. Top with club soda, then garnish with a lime wedge.

