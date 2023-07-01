Our latest magazine is all about lake life, so here are some drink ideas for life on the lake.
BOURBON ORANGE CRUSH
Ingredients
• Bourbon
• Triple sec
• Freshly squeezed orange juice
• Ice
• Optional: orange wedges or mint garnish
Instructions
Fill a glass with ice, then pour at least 2 ounces of bourbon — or four ounces for a highball glass.
Then pour at least 1 ounce of triple sec.
Use orange juice to top off the drink and then garnish with either orange slices or mint.
CAPE CODDER
Ingredients
• 2 oz. vodka
• 2-3 oz. cranberry juice cocktail
• 1/2 oz. lime juice
• club soda
Instructions
Pour vodka, cranberry juice, and lime juice into a Collins glass over ice. Stir. Top with club soda, then garnish with a lime wedge.
