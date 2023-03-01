Reed Marcum said he hopes this year's silent auction is even bigger than ever to help local people.
The McAlester High School senior continues his annual silent auction benefit this year with online bidding open until noon on March 9, but people can still bid in person or through calling in until 5 p.m. that day at the Elk's Lodge in McAlester. He said this year's goal is nearly double last year's to help special causes.
"The goal this year is $60,000," Marcum said.
He said that money will be split three ways between the Hudson Strong Foundation, Becky Weeks, and toward a foundation in honor of his brother, the late Sgt. Miles Tarron.
Weeks is a Crowder Public Schools teacher who is battling cancer and Reed said her story motivated him to help in anyway he could.
"We saw her story on Facebook and heard about her and then I approached her and she agreed," Reed said.
Reed said he hopes to soon start a foundation in memory of his late brother to benefit military veterans.
Tarron was a 30-year-old specialist in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons with the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska when he died in November 2021.
He joined the Army in October 2016 and trained at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina, before reporting to Alaska in March.
Reed has called his late brother his best friend and said he wants to help veterans anyway he can.
"We don't have everything done yet but it's in the works," Reed said. "We're planning to use some of the money there to kind of set up everything."
Reed started the auction and other benefits after seeing on Facebook the story of Hudson Campbell, the Eufaula 2-year-old child who passed away in 2018 from complications resulting from pediatric cancer.
He said the silent auction helped him create the Hudson Strong Foundation, which is a 501 (c) (3) that provides money to families that have gone through a traumatic experience like the Campbells did and scholarships for people going into the medical field.
Anyone interested in donating items to the auction can contact Marcum or his mother through Facebook or the event's Facebook page.
Some items donated so far include a a Kansas City Chiefs helmet signed by league MVP and Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet signed by recently-retired quarterback Tom Brady, an autographed photo of Nolan Ryan, various sports memorabilia, hunting and fishing baskets and much more.
Anyone who wishes to view and bid on items can do so on the event's Facebook page, click "going" on the event to view all items, then post a bid in the comments of any item.
The silent auction brought in at least $34,589 two years ago, and more than $35,000 last year to benefit local people.
Previous silent auctions benefitted the families of the late McAlester Police Officer Danny Kelley and Leann Yandell, a Lakewood Christian School teacher diagnosed with cancer.
Reed organizes the auction and other community events with his stepfather, McAlester attorney Michael Miller, his mother, Angie Miller, and several volunteers.
They also organize a massive toy giveaway each year around Christmas and a school supplies giveaway prior to each school year.
