Sales tax collections from Shops at McAlester are soaring as visitors continue to frequent the new highway shopping center.
So far, nearly three-quarters of $1 million in sales taxes have been collected on behalf of the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County from Shops at McAlester by the Oklahoma Tax Commission — with the amounts returned to the city and Pittsburg County totaling a combined $736,697.90.
With 450,000 visits to Shops at McAlester from nearly 150,000 individuals from Oct. 31 to Dec. 30, the new center is proving popular among local residents and out-of-towners alike.
“It’s having a huge impact,” said McAlester City Manager Dave Andren. “We believe folks from out of town are going to Shops at McAlester and then going to spend money elsewhere in the city.
“Everything seems to be positive about it,” Andren said. “We’re really happy folks are coming in.” Andren noted more businesses are still expected to come in at the shopping center.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said Shops at McAlester is making a difference by drawing more out-of-town visitors.
“People used to come here when they had to,” Browne said. “Now, they’re coming here to shop.”
Shops at McAlester activity is resulting in significant sales tax collections on behalf of the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County, with 4% of the total 10% sales tax collections going to the city and another 1.5% going to Pittsburg County. The remaining 4.5 % of sales tax collections goes to the state of Oklahoma.
Out of the total amounts returned to the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County, 90% is to go to Shops at McAlester developer and builder, Burk Collins & Company, according to terms of a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement. Terms of the TIF agreement call for Collins & Co. to collect the 90% share of the city and county’s sales tax returns from Shops at McAlester for five years or until Collins collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
Total sales tax returned to the city by the Oklahoma Tax Commission for a nine-month period from May 2022 to January 2023 show a total of $595,299.02 collected on the city’s behalf.
Out of the total amount collected on behalf of the city of McAlester, 90%, or $535,769.13, is to go to Burk Collins and. Company.
The remaining 10%, or $59,529.89, is retained by the city of McAlester.
Also, the OTC collected a total of $223,254.19 from Shops of McAlester on behalf of Pittsburg County, with 90%, or $220,928,77 slated to go to developer Burk Collins & Co. The remaining 10%, or $22,325.42, goes to Pittsburg County.
Normally, sales tax collections returned by the OTC represent financial activity from two months earlier, so the OTC return for May is from sales tax collections that occurred in March, when Starbucks and Burkes Outlet were the first two businesses to open at the new highway shopping center.
Through the TIF agreement with the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County, developer Burk Collins of Burk Collins & Company agreed to develop and construct the shopping center at his own expense. Collins also agreed to pay for the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, known as the George Nigh Expressway where the highway wends through McAlester.
In return, the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County agreed to let Collins collect 90% of their portions of the sales taxes collected at the shopping center for the aforementioned five years or until he reaches the $5.5 million threshold.
A month-by-month analysis by city of McAlester Chief Financial Officer Sheri Swift and Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hacker shows how the sales tax collections are going to this point, beginning with the returns for May, 2022, which reflect financial activity at Shops at McAlester for March, 2022.
Swift said plans call for the city to make a payment to Burk Collins & Co. by the end of the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, 2023.
ABOVE EXPECTATIONS
Shops at McAlester drew close to a half-million visits over a three-month period.
City of McAlester Economic Developer Adam White said some visits were from the same shoppers returning to the site.
“We had over 454,000 visits from just under 150,000 people to the Shops from October 1 to December 30,” White said.
He said the new highway shopping center continues to do even better than expected.
“This is above our expectations — so it’s good to see a market gap filled in McAlester,” said White.
In addition to local shoppers, Shops at McAlester is also drawing visitors from other areas.
“Most of the visitors are from outside the McAlester area — which is great for economic development,” White said. “McAlester is drawing much of the Texas-Arkansas-Missouri traffic that has historically driven past our community.” Just over half, or 54%, of the Shops at McAlester visitors during the three-month period were from outside the McAlester area, White said.
Browne is also impressed with the number of visitors frequenting Shops at McAlester from outside the McAlester area.
“It brings in a large portion of the revenue generated at Shops in McAlester from out-of-town,” he said.
Browne said research shows Shops at McAlester is drawing from corridors which were initially projected the city would draw from during the planning process, including Fort Smith, Ark. and toward Dallas.
Research shows that some local shoppers are return visitors to Shops at McAlester.
“There is an increase in the number of visits from McAlester residents, but not the total number of local visitors,” White said.
“This has historically been a local market that would drive to Muskogee, Tulsa or Oklahoma City to do shopping once a month, but is now shifting toward more proximal markets and more trips,” he said.
White said the Chick-fil-A restaurant which opened in October has already proven to be among the top in Oklahoma, with the Starbucks at Shops at McAlester well within the top 20 most visited coffee shops in the state.
Shops at McAlester is at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway where the highway wends through McAlester.
It’s been opening in stages as buildings are constructed, fitted on the inside and stocked with merchandise or equipment. Burger King recently obtained a building permit at Shops at McAlester and a Tropical Smoothie Cafe is also expected to locate inside the shopping center.
Starbucks became the first shop to open at the site last March, followed by Burke’s Outlet, Hobby Lobby, T.J.Maxx, Ross, Rack Room Shoes and Five Below. Jiffy Lube opened its Shops at McAlester site in November. Construction continues on the Ollie’s store, which will be adjacent to Burke’s Outlet.
“Ollie’s is finishing up a few touches and should be open in from six-to-eight weeks,” White said. “T-Mobile should be opening up by spring.” He said Burger King is projected to be ready to open some time in 2023.
Shops at McAlester came about through a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement, involving the city of McAlester, Pittsburg County and developer, Burk Collins & Company.
Through the TIF agreement, Burk Collins and Company agreed to develop and construct the shopping center and pay for an adjacent traffic signal. In return, the TIF agreement calls for Burk Collins & Co. to receive 90% percent of the city and county sales tax generated at Shops at McAlester for five years or until Collins receives $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
