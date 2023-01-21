Sales tax collections from Shops at McAlester are soaring as visitors continue to frequent the new highway shopping center.
So far, nearly three-quarters of $1 million in sales taxes have been collected on behalf of the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County from Shops at McAlester by the Oklahoma Tax Commission — with the amounts returned to the city and Pittsburg County totaling a combined $736,697.90.
With 450,000 visits to Shops at McAlester from nearly 150,000 individuals from Oct. 31 to Dec. 30, the new center is proving popular among local residents and out-of-towners alike.
“It’s having a huge impact,” said McAlester City Manager Dave Andren. “We believe folks from out of town are going to Shops at McAlester and then going to spend money elsewhere in the city.
“Everything seems to be positive about it,” Andren said. “We’re really happy folks are coming in.” Andren noted more businesses are still expected to come in at the shopping center.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said Shops at McAlester is making a difference by drawing more out-of-town visitors.
“People used to come here when they had to,” Browne said. “Now, they’re coming here to shop.”
Shops at McAlester activity is resulting in significant sales tax collections on behalf of the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County, with 4% of the total 10% sales tax collections going to the city and another 1.5% going to Pittsburg County. The remaining 4.5 % of sales tax collections goes to the state of Oklahoma.
Out of the total amounts returned to the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County, 90% is to go to Shops at McAlester developer and builder, Burk Collins & Company, according to terms of a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement. Terms of the TIF agreement call for Collins & Co. to collect the 90% share of the city and county’s sales tax returns from Shops at McAlester for five years or until Collins collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
Total sales tax returned to the city by the Oklahoma Tax Commission for a nine-month period from May 2022 to January 2023 show a total of $595,299.02 collected on the city’s behalf.
Out of the total amount collected on behalf of the city of McAlester, 90%, or $535,769.13, is to go to Burk Collins and. Company.
The remaining 10%, or $59,529.89, is retained by the city of McAlester.
Also, the OTC collected a total of $223,254.19 from Shops of McAlester on behalf of Pittsburg County, with 90%, or $220,928,77 slated to go to developer Burk Collins & Co. The remaining 10%, or $22,325.42, goes to Pittsburg County.
Normally, sales tax collections returned by the OTC represent financial activity from two moths earlier, so the OTC return for May is from sales tax collections that occurred in March, when Starbucks and Burkes Outlet were the first two businesses to open at the new highway shopping center.
Through the TIF agreement with the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County, developer Burk Collins of Burk Collins & Company agreed to develop and construct the shopping center at his own expense. Collins also agreed to pay for the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, known as the George Nigh Expressway where the highway wends through McAlester.
In return, the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County agreed to let Collins collect 90% of their portions of the sales taxes collected at the shopping center for the aforementioned five years or until he reaches the $5.5 million threshold.
A month-by-month analysis by city of McAlester Chief Financial Officer Sheri Swift and Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hacker shows how the sales tax collections are going to this point, beginning with the returns for May, 2022, which reflect financial activity at Shops at McAlester for March, 2022.
Swift said plans call for the city to make a payment to Burk Collins & Co. by the end of the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, 2023.
CITY OF MCALESTER
• May 2022 — The city of McAlester received $11,070.33 in sales tax returns from Shops at McAlester, with $9,963 going to Burk Collins & Co., and the remaining $1,107.03 going to the city.
• June 2022 — OTC collected $52,126.95 in behalf of the city, with $47,814.26 going to Burk Collins & Co. and the city retaining $5,312.69.
• July 2022 — The city of McAlester garnered $40,046.30 from the OTC, with $36,041.67 slated for Burk Collins & Co. and $4,004.63 for the city.
• August 2022 — OTC collected $62,772.88 from the city’s portion of sales taxes from Shops at McAlester, with $56,495.59 going to Burk Collins & Co. and $6,277.29 slated for the city.
• September 2022 — The city of McAlester received $67,584.65 from the OTC, with Burk Collins & Co. getting $60.826.19 and $6,758.46 slated for the city.
• October 2022 — OTC collected $63,090.67 on behalf of the city, with $56,781.60 going to Shops at McAlester and $6,309.07 going to the city.
• November 2022 — The city of McAlester received $89,321.10 from the OTC from Shops at McAlester, with $80,388.99 going to Burk Collins & Co. and $8,932.11 slated for the city.
• December 2022 — OTC collected $85,218.21 on behalf of the city, with $76,696.39 slated for Burk Collins & Co. and $8,521.82 going to the city.
• January 2023 (Reflecting November, 2022) — The OTC collected $123,067.93 on behalf of the city, with $110,761.14 going to Burk Collins and Co. and $12,306.79 slated for the city of McAlester.
PITTSBURG COUNTY
• May 2022 — OTC collected $4,435.06 for Pittsburg County, with $3,991.55 going to Burk Collins & Co. and $443.51 for the county.
• June 2022 — Pittsburg County received $19,941.49 from the OTC, with $17,947.34 slated for Burk Collins and Co. and $1,994.15 for Pittsburg County.
• July 2022 — The county received $14,973.95 from the OTC, with $123,476.56 going to Burk Collins & Co. and Pittsburg County getting $1,497.39.
• August 2022 — OTC collected $23,554.82, with $21,199.34 going to Burk Collins & Co. and $2,355.48 for the county.
• September 2022 — Pittsburg County received $25,403.48 from the OTC, with $22,863.13 slated for Burk Collins & Co. and $2.540.35 for Pittsburg County.
• October 2022 — OTC collected $23,689.51 on behalf of Pittsburg County, with $21,320.56 going to Burk Collins and Co. and $2,368.95 for the county.
• November 2022 — Pittsburg County received $33,517.04 from the OTC, with $30,165.34 slated for Collins & Co. and $3,351.70 for Pittsburg County.
• December 2022 — OTC collected $31,444.65 for Pittsburg County, with $28,300.19 going to Burk Collins and Co. and $3,144.47 to the county.
• January 2023 (Reflecting November, 2022) — Pittsburg County received $46,294.18 from the OTC, with $41,664.76 slated for Burk Collins & Co, and $4,629.42 for the county.
All numbers reflect sales tax collected by the OTC for the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County from the Shops at McAlester shopping center only. They do not include the amount collected by the OTC on behalf of the state.
