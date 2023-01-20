Shops at McAlester drew close to a half-million visits over a three-month period.
City of McAlester Economic Developer Adam White said some visits were from the same shoppers returning to the site.
“We had over 454,000 visits from just under 150,000 people to the Shops from October 1 to December 30,” White said.
He said the new highway shopping center continues to do even better than expected.
“This is above our expectations — so it’s good to see a market gap filled in McAlester,” said White.
In addition to local shoppers, Shops at McAlester is also drawing visitors from other areas.
“Most of the visitors are from outside the McAlester area — which is great for economic development,” White said. “McAlester is drawing much of the Texas-Arkansas-Missouri traffic that has historically driven past our community.” Just over half, or 54%, of the Shops at McAlester visitors during the three-month period were from outside the McAlester area, White said.
McAlester Mayor John Browne is also impressed with the number of visitors frequenting Shops at McAlester from outside the McAlester area.
“It brings in a large portion of the revenue generated at Shops in McAlester from out-of-town,” he said.
Browne said research shows Shops at McAlester is drawing from corridors which were initially projected the city would draw from during the planning process, including Fort Smith, Ark. and toward Dallas.
Research shows that some local shoppers are return visitors to Shops at McAlester.
“There is an increase in the number of visits from McAlester residents, but not the total number of local visitors,” White said.
“This has historically been a local market that would drive to Muskogee, Tulsa or Oklahoma City to do shopping once a month, but is now shifting toward more proximal markets and more trips,” he said.
White said the Chick-fil-A restaurant which opened in October has already proven to be among the top in Oklahoma, with the Starbucks at Shops at McAlester well within the top 20 most visited coffee shops in the state.
Shops at McAlester is at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway where the highway wends through McAlester.
It’s been opening in stages as buildings are constructed, fitted on the inside and stocked with merchandise or equipment. Burger King recently obtained a building permit at Shops at McAlester and a Tropical Smoothie Cafe is also expected to locate inside the shopping center.
Starbucks became the first shop to open at the site last March, followed by Burke’s Outlet, Hobby Lobby, T.J.Maxx, Ross, Rack Room Shoes and Five Below. Jiffy Lube opened its Shops at McAlester site in November. Construction continues on the Ollie’s store, which will be adjacent to Burke’s Outlet.
“Ollie’s is finishing up a few touches and should be open in from six-to-eight weeks,” White said. “T-Mobile should be opening up by spring.” He said Burger King is projected to be ready to open some time in 2023.
Shops at McAlester came about through a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement, involving the city of McAlester, Pittsburg County and developer, Burk Collins & Company.
Through the TIF agreement, Burk Collins and Company agreed to develop and construct the shopping center and pay for an adjacent traffic signal. In return, the TIF agreement calls for Burk Collins & Co. to receive 90% percent of the city and county sales tax generated at Shops at McAlester for five years or until Collins receives $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
