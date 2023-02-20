Sherri Coale said teachers made the most impact on her outside of family as she became one of the most successful basketball coaches at the University of Oklahoma.
The former OU women’s basketball coach is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame — and said teachers make a difference every day through connecting with students and motivating them to succeed.
“There are people out there who stand straighter and walk taller and look people in the eye because you made them feel like they matter when they were in your classroom,” Coale said. “Yours was and is and forever will be the most important job in the world.”
Coale led Oklahoma to three Final Fours, six Big 12 season titles and four Big 12 tournament championships in 25 years at the helm before retiring in 2021.
She was the keynote speaker Monday during the 2023 McAlester Public Schools Teacher of the Year ceremony and stayed afterward to sign copies of her book “Rooted to Rise: The Redwood Legacies of Life-Anchoring People.”
Coale said she attended Oklahoma Christian University with the intention of becoming a teacher and coach, which she did after graduation after becoming an English teacher and assistant coach for basketball at Edmond Memorial High School.
She said her passion for teaching Hamlet to high school students was not met with the same enthusiasm and she learned throughout her career the difficulties of the profession.
“No other professionals face more scrutiny, more armchair quarterbacking, or unfair judgment less fiscal valuation than educators — and yet yours is the most important job in the world,” Coale said. “Every aspect of our democracy is effected by it.”
She said her first-born child attended kindergarten years ago and was excited for a pajama day at school.
Coale said the teacher accidentally told the students the wrong day — but as the child strolled in as the only one wearing pajamas, the teacher realized her mistake and instead gave him the role of “superhero leader” for the day for being the best listener.
“This is the stuff that lasts a lifetime,” Coale said of the teacher’s decision. “She recognized the moment and had just a second to think and make a decision on a dime and save a kid. She threw him a rope. She could’ve made him the goat, but she made him the king.
“She found the magic moment,” she added. “I bet you do that every day.”
Coale said teaching requires constant concentration to help students engage and continue learning every day.
She said teachers improvise, entertain, motivate, revise and more to help students achieve their goals.
Coale said a fourth-grade teacher taught her how to make a pillow, how to read and do things with passion, and some about handling responsibility.
“She threw life out into the middle of the floor and let us figure out how to handle it,” Coale said.
