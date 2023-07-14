Sharpe’s of Eufaula is a popular stop in the city — not only with locals, but also with tourists and visitors.
“People are traveling through and they want to see the lake,” Dennis Smithee, a clerk at the store.
“They’re not used to this kind of store,” Smithee said. “They don’t have this in Tulsa or Oklahoma City.”
While taking a look at or experiencing Lake Eufaula may be the impetus for many visitors to the city, those visitors often find their way to downtown Eufaula as well.
“They want to see the lake and they stop in some of the stores up and down the street,” Smithee said.
Sharpe’s is called a department store — but not many department stores have saddle blankets, which turned out to be a fast-selling item. With the first shipment sold out, another recently arrived.
That’s only one of the many items found at Sharpe’s. Store shelves are packed with boots and other items, while clothing and apparel for women, children and men are on hangers throughout the shop.
Western hats are available, as are colorful purses and other items
On a recent day, clerk Larissa Hall carried a stack of boxes to replenish an item that Smithee said has been the most popular in the store — Hey Dude water shoes, also sometimes called boat shoes.
“They’re slip-resistant,” Smithee said, adding that they’re also machine-washable. Their popularity around Lake Eufaula has gone beyond the use for which the Hey Dude shoes were originally intended.
“Kids pick them up and they decide they’re an everyday shoe,” Smithee said — and many customers decide they want more than a single pair. Since the shoes come in a variety of hues, that makes them especially appealing.
“Everybody’s got to have every color,” Smithee said.
Sharpe’s has proven such a popular spot for shoppers that’s it’s open during several major holidays, including Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day.
Sharpe’s of Eufaula is managed by Chrissy Hall and Tonya Haney rounds out the store staff.
Smithee isn’t sure exactly how long Sharpe’s has been a fixture in downtown Eufaula, but he’s pretty sure it’s been more than 60 years.
Smithhee, who figures he’s been at Sharpe’s for around nine years now, said he grew up in Bakersfield, California. His parents though, were originally from Oklahoma, and yearned to return to their native state.
He said they decided to leave California and move back to Eufaula during his final month of high school.
He couldn’t convince them to wait for just one more month so he could graduate high school back Bakersfield with all of his friends?
Nope. “They’d had enough of it,” said Smithee.
Sharpe’s of Eufaula is cognizant of the fact that a lot of its business comes from visitors to the nearby lake.
Larissa Hall agrees with Smithee that lots of people who shop at the store really like it.
Why does she think that is?
“The environment,” she said. “We try to make everybody welcome; make it like family and friends.”
