Longtime Shared Blessings Executive Director Scott Walker says the nonprofit charitable organization will continue to do well following his resignation.
“Shared Blessings is a wonderful organization, with a wonderful staff and board and they will continue to lead the ministry to do wonderful things in the community,” Walker said.
Shared Blessings’ Board of Directors named Director of Operations Joey Clark to serve as the ministry’s interim executive director following Walker’s resignation.
Clark said the Shared Blessings ministry will continue.
“We’ve got a good team,” said Clark. “We’re going to keep doing what we do.”
Clark said he will balance working as acting executive director and director of operations for the time being. Assistant Director of Operations Dillon Roberts will help with some of the duties Clark does in his director of operations role.
A plan is being developed for going forward, Clark said.
Clark came on board at Shared Blessings in 2012. In addition to serving as director of operations and now interim director, he is also director of Pittsburg County Habitat for Humanity and Rebuilding Together Kiamichi County.
Walker served as the charitable ministry’s executive director beginning in 2008, serving for 15 years before turning his resignation in to the organization’s board.
He said he’s also resigned from his recently-appointed position to the McAlester School Board by sending an email to Board President Joy Tribbey
Walker said he resigned from the posts for personal reasons.
“Recently, I made the decision to resign from Shared Blessings based upon personal issues I need to focus on,” said Walker. “I need to step away from everything relating to Shared Blessings.”
That includes other organizations under Shared Blessings’ wing, such as Hope House, the shelter for homeless women and children, which became part of Shared Blessings in 2018.
Walker also resigned as a board member from Habitat for Humanity.
Walker said he resigned from the school board because he’s removing himself from pressure-related positions.
He was appointed to the McAlester Public Schools Board of Education in February to fill the unexpired term of Rachel Gronwald.
Gronwald said she resigned from the school board to spend more time with family and pursue other interests.
Asked about his future plans, Walker said that’s to be determined.
“I’ll figure out what the future looks like,” he said. “It’s a personal thing. It demands my focus.”
Walker’s spouse, Christi Walker, also recently resigned from Shared Blessings where she served as development director.
“She’s also stepping away,” Scott Walker said, saying she resigned due to health reasons.
Walker said he has already moved out of the Shared Blessings offices.
Some of Shared Blessings’ many activities include serving individuals, families and schools. That includes a food pantry which supplies Food for Families and a clothing store offering discounted apparel for a small fee.
Other programs include the Nutrition Club, with the goal of ending weekend hunger in the lives of children in the area.
Beds 4 Kids, in conjunction with partners, works with teachers and counselors at schools to identify students in need of a bed. Through the program, a new bed frame, box springs, mattress, bedding and pillows are purchased and donated for use by children.
Shared Blessings Back to School Bash has made free school supplies available to children for years near the beginning of each new school year.
Walker’s glad he was able to contribute in his role as Shared Blessings executive director.
He said it is the right time to make the decision he did.
“It’s a season of my life,” said Walker. “I need to focus on other things.”
