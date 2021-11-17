Submit your favorite photos with Santa to be featured in our upcoming holiday sections. Send them to us in a direct message on social media or to editor@mcalesternews.com with the names of anyone pictured.
Send us your favorite Santa photos
- Staff reports
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Julia A. Johnston, 68, of Wilburton, OK passed away at her home in Wilburton on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Services will be on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Waldrop Funeral Home Chapel in Wilburton, OK with the burial to follow in the Peachland Cemetery in Bengal, Oklahoma. O…
Brandon Dale Housley passed away in Studio City, California on December 01, 2020. He was cremated in Los Angeles California on 01/07/2021. He was born in McAlester Oklahoma on July 28th 1967. He was raised by his grandma and grandpa, Gladys and Sam Housley of McAlester, OK. He was preceded i…
Charles C. Rowland, 82, of Wilburton, Oklahoma passed away at the Latimer Nursing Home on Monday, November 15, 2021. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Services are under the direction of The Waldrop Funeral Home of Wilburton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Engineers checking OSP Prison Rodeo Arena as part of comeback plan
- Le Salt brings healthy meal options to McAlester
- HS BASKETBALL: McAlester's Holiman signs with University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
- Charges dismissed against woman accused of murder for hire
- GAMEDAY: Buffs power to win, advance to second round
- Former McAlester city manager dies
- Charges dismissed against man accused in shooting
- Judge to make rulings in murder case
- Governor to decide on sparing Julius Jones
- City selling land for cryptocurrency Bitcoin operation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.