Scott Walker said he is humbled to serve on the McAlester school board.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members voted Monday to appoint the Shared Blessings executive director to fill an unexpired term.
"I'm humbled and I think the school system is the most important institution in this community," Walker said. "To be a small part of it, I'm humbled by it and just ready to do whatever I can to help."
Board members appointed Walker to fill the unexpired term after Rachel Gronwald resigned her seat to spend more time with family and pursue other projects.
Walker is executive director of Shared Blessings, a nonprofit ministry in McAlester that offers several services to individuals, families, schools and others in the McAlester area, and serves the same role for the Hope House, the women's shelter that started 13 years ago and became part of Shared Blessings in 2018.
He became the Shared Blessings executive director in October 2008 and said the missions of the school and the nonprofit sometimes overlap.
“With my job at Shared Blessings, I see every day how important education is and I know that education is the most important answer for a kid's future,” Walker said. "That's why I believe it's the most important institution in this community."
Walker graduated from McAlester High School in 1989 and earned a bachelor’s degree in Bible literature from Ozark Christian School in 1994.
He served as a pastor at several churches in McAlester before stepping away from ministry last year.
Walker said he was humbled seeing students present what they learned, hearing from teachers, and other experiences in his first meeting on the board.
"Right now I just want to learn and then, as we would all say, this is about providing the best environment and opportunity education-wise for every child in McAlester," Walker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.