Savanna Public Schools announced its valedictorian and salutatorian for junior high.
Coen Johnson has earned the honor of Valedictorian for the 8th grade class of Savanna School. He is the son of Ryan and Rebecca Johnson. He is the grandson of Linda and Eddie Mayo, and Paula Rowell and the late Michael Johnson. Coen is active in football, basketball, track, and baseball.
Aiden Totani has earned the honor of Salutatorian for the 8th grade class of Savanna School. He is the son of Tim Totani and Jesica Lewis. He is the grandson of Misti Lewis. Aiden is active in football, basketball, and track.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.