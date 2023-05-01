Savanna Public School announces the graduation of the Savanna Senior Class of 2023 on Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at the Southeast Expo Center.
The following students are being recognized as having the highest GPA’s of the graduating class. Payton Gray and Abigayle Shropshire are Co-Valedictorians and Brooke Seawright is the Salutatorian.
Payton Gray has earned the honor of Co-Valedictorian. He is the son of Clint and Wendy Gray.
His activities include basketball, track, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and FCCLA.
Payton’s awards are Student of the Month, Good Citizen, Student of Tomorrow, Principal’s Honor Roll, Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Co-President of FCA and Co-Valedictorian of Savanna 2023 graduating class.
He attends the Arpelar Assembly of God, and his future plans include attending Eastern Oklahoma State College to secure his basics. His future career is still undecided.
Abigayle Shropshire has also earned the honor of Valedictorian. She is the daughter of Kristi Eddings and Richard Shropshire. She is the granddaughter of Linda and Ronny Hayes, and the late Edwine and Pete Shropshire, and Karen Eddings.
Abigayle has been active in FFA for eight years and Student Council for four years. She was also the president of the Savanna FFA Chapter and president of the senior class.
Her awards include Principal’s Honor Roll for 2019 - 2021, Superintendent’s Honor Roll 2022 - 2023, and National Honors Society, and Chapter Degree for the FFA.
Abigayle attends Arpelar Church of the Nazarene and she plans to attend East Central University to major in legal studies.
Earning the honor of Salutatorian is Brooke Seawright. She is the daughter of Brandi and Carl Seawright and the granddaughter of Patsy and the (late) Tommy Seawright and Kent and the (late) Marion Vicars.
Brooke’s activities include Dance for twelve years, Student Council for four years, Spanish Club for three years, Athletics manager for three years, HOSA for three years, FCCLA for four years, Academic team for three years, and KTC Club Scrubs member for three years. She has also been active in the Gifted and Talented program, prom committee, and homecoming court.
Her awards include Principal’s and Superintendent’s Honor Rolls, National Honor Society, GearUp and STEM awards, KTC BioMedical Program HOSA, PLTW, and Microburst awards, and several platinum awards in Dance Showcase Competitions.
Brooke plans to attend medical school to pursue a career in the medical field, which she plans to begin at Eastern Oklahoma State College.
