Bill Muncy grinned as McAlester police and firefighters participating in a neighborhood parade pulled their vehicles over to the curb in front of his home on Lampton Lane.
Muncy, sitting outside in a lawn chair, smiled as the police officers and firemen exited their vehicles and stepped forward to congratulate him on his 100th birthday.
A World War II veteran, Muncy obviously appreciated the gesture — not only from the police and firefighters, but also from family and friends who stopped by during his Thursday birthday celebration.
Workers from the city of McAlester’s Nutrition Center, including Nutrition Supervisor Christina Barnhill, also came by to congratulate Muncy, since he’s participated in the program for more than 20 years.
“I don’t know whether I can take all this excitement or not,” Muncy joked to the News-Capital.
McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer told Muncy “We just wanted to drop by and wish you happy birthday.”
Afterwards, Brewer spoke of why the firefighters came by to congratulate Muncy in-person.
“It was his 100th birthday and he was a World War II veteran,” Brewer noted.
While greeting his well-wishers, Muncy wore a cap emblazoned across the front with “100 Never Looked So Good.”
McAlester Police Capt. Chris Troussel came with a group of police officers to congratulate Muncy.
They included MPD Patrolman Justin Bowler, who noted Muncy and other World War II veterans are part of “The Greatest Generation.”
Muncy took it all in with his ever-present smile.
“It’s exciting to me,” he said.
And yes, although he’d been told a parade was planned in his honor, he received much more.
“I didn’t know they were going to stop and visit, all these people,” he said.
A young soldier
The News-Capital spoke with Muncy in 2021 regarding his military service.
He remembered getting his draft notice into the U.S. Army in 1943 while still attending high school in Odessa, Texas.
A senior, Muncy had just turned 18, but still had a semester to go before graduating from high school.
He could have received a draft deferment to finish that last semester in January 1943 if he applied for it, but as a high school member of the Reserve Officer Training Corp, also known as the ROTC, he felt ready for action.
“I was ready to go ahead with it,” Muncy said.
Muncy had been a high school sophomore during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor which drew the United States into World War II.
“Some of my friends were very upset by it,” he said.
Like so many of his friends, Muncy felt an urge to go and do his part to defend his nation in the midst of the raging war.
Shortly after he entered the Army, Muncy attended basic training at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, and underwent boat training at Florida. He then shipped overseas with the 594th Engineer Boat and Shore Regiment.
Sailing to war
“We spent 28 days and nights on the water without seeing any land,” Muncy said.
During those four weeks at sea, the Americans were under the constant threat of an enemy attack. The ship transporting the troops had no other ships along to protect it, leaving it up to the ship’s commanders to thwart enemy plans by taking evasive action.
“We zigged and zagged because of Japanese submarines,” Muncy said.
After the four weeks at sea, Muncy and the other U.S. service members reached their destination, landing in New Guinea.
“We were getting ready to invade the Philippines,” Muncy said, referring to the planned U.S. campaign to liberate the Philippines from Japanese forces.
While in New Guinea, Muncy and his fellow Americans put together boats to be used to transport troops to the Philippine beaches when American troops stormed the shores. Muncy said the long boats had been shipped in two halves, with the engineers welding them together.
When it came time for the invasion, Muncy was assigned to drive an amphibious assault boat packed with about 20 troops toward the Filipino beach they were ready to storm. They might have faced heavy gunfire, but the Japanese had already retreated
“Before we invaded, we had battleships that had gunned the whole beach,” Muncy said. “The Japanese had pulled back. I don’t know how far.”
While they met no resistance during the amphibious landing, that didn’t mean the U.S. troops forces were out of danger.
“A Japanese fighter plane strafed the beach a day or two afterwards,” Muncy said. “No one happened to be on the beach at the time.”
Sometime after that, Muncy recalled standing on the deck of a transport ship when a Japanese kamikaze pilot slammed a plane into a nearby ship.
“When it hit the ship, I saw big, red flames,” Muncy said. Although the American ship had been damaged and Americans were killed and wounded in the attack, the battered ship stayed afloat.
After the U.S. booted the Japanese from the Philippines, Muncy said the troops began talking about what might come next.
“We weren’t very far from invading Japan,” he said. Although it didn’t come from official sources, Muncy said talk among the troops had them preparing for heavy Japanese resistance from both men and women, who they were told would fight with pitchforks if they had no guns.
Muncy recalled how he first learned the war had ended, when the Japanese finally surrendered in 1945 after the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs on Japan.
“It was from word of mouth around the camp,” Muncy said. Of course, the U.S. forces soon heard the official news of the war’s end from their commanders.
Occupying Japan
Their military service continued, however. Muncy and the rest of his outfit were ordered to go to occupied Japan to await transport back to the states.
“The whole company went there,” Muncy said.
They spent around three months in Japan. During his time there, the Japanese people went around conducting their everyday business as usual, while he and the troops who were with him conducted theirs, Muncy said.
He took photos of everything from the desolation resulting from the atomic bombs to the beauty of Mount Fuji.
Muncy said he felt no animosity toward the Japanese while stationed in Japan. The war was over, he said.
After leaving Japan, Muncy joined other returning troops on a transport ship that landed in Tacoma Washington.
Coming home
He traveled to his parents’ farm in Indianola. He eventually met and married his wife, Nolan McManes. He said she already had three children and they had a child together, named Gussie.
Something Muncy still remembers is how he felt back in 1945, when he learned the war had ended.
“It felt pretty good to me,” Muncy said.
He found it more difficult to express his elation at coming back home after the war.
“I can’t explain it,” Muncy said. “I was glad to get back to America.”
Mike Cathey, who said he’s related to Muncy, said another birthday celebration in his honor was set for this weekend at the Holiday Inn Express.
He said the only gifts those who attend are asked to bring is candy bars.
Muncy’s adult grandson Michael Bogard, and his mother Gussie Hilborn, make sure his grandfather is well-cared for these days. He said his grandfather appreciates the gesture of those helping hem celebrate his 100th birthday.
“It’s pretty nice,” Bogard said. “He’s enjoying it.”
