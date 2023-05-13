Volunteers were busy this week, cooking sausages and meatballs for the 51st Annual McAlester Italian Festival.
They had lots of cooking to do.
“We’ve got approximately 800 pounds of meatballs and 600 pounds of sausage,” said Ron Dusenberry, who co-chairs the Italian Festival Committee with Satina Murdaugh.
Dusenberry said the meatballs and sausages would be cooked three-fourths of the way, then frozen, with the final stage of the cooking coming in time for the food items to be included in the dinners served at the Italian Festival food tent
Volunteers used the kitchen inside the McAlester High School cafeteria to make hundreds of Italians sausages and meatballs for the Italian Festival.
This year’s Italian Festival started Friday, May 12, and continues through 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Southeast Expo Center.
Again this year, the festival will not extend to Sunday, in order to give volunteers time to spend with their families on Mother’s Day.
It usually takes from 25-to-30 volunteers to help with the Italian Festival food preparations at the McAlester High School cafeteria, Dusenberry said.
Several volunteers concentrated on making their meatballs to the desired proportions.
At one table, Murdaugh joined Traci James and Beth McDaniel as they turned out row-after-row of meatballs ready to be placed in the oven and baked.
Murdaugh said she’d been working on the meatball line for at least 10 years, with James also putting multiple years into the endeavor.
McDaniel, a relative newcomer, said this is her second year.
So is every single meatball made with love and care?
“Absolutely,” McDaniel said.
Volunteers wore rubber gloves as they fashioned row after row of the round meatballs and placed them in the metal baking trays.
Picking up the raw ingredients, they rolled them into the round balls that are cooked and then served to those who partake of the meatballs at the Italian Festival.
At an adjoining table, Italian Festival Committee member Yvette Martin and Matthew Warren worked to fill yet another tray with uncooked meatballs that can then be sent to the oven.
Joking, they both fashioned a couple of huge meatballs and held them aloft — only to lower them and break them up into the desired sizes.
Nearby, Dusenberry and Charles Spivey placed the metallic trays in the oven, keeping a close eye on them so they could remove the trays when the cooking process was nearly complete.
Dusenberry has had plenty of practice. He’s been helping cook food for the Italian Festival since 1994.
Meanwhile, back at the first table, James, Murdaugh and McDaniel continued to roll out new meatballs, one after the other.
So what’s the secret to creating the perfect meatball?
“Roll, roll, roll,” said James.
