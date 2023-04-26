A new building is opening in North McAlester — the new headquarters for the Southeast Oklahoma Library System.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the building site at 2820 N. Main St. It includes an open house so visitors can see both the inside and outside of the new facility.
SEOLS Executive Director Michael Hull said the new headquarters will be a significant addition for the library system.
It will allow SEOLS staff members to move from their current location in the basement of the McAlester Public Library.
Hull said all 11 of the SEOLS staff who currently work out of the McAlester Public Library will move into the new building. No SEOLS staff will remain at MPL.
“We will be 100 percent out,” said Hull.
That move will be helpful to SEOLS as well as the McAlester Public Library because it frees up more space for the planned McAlester library expansion, said Hull.
While the new SEOLS building is on North Main, the view to the north from the new building looks across a residential street to the former J.J. McAlester mansion, former home of the city of McAlester’s founder.
Hull said Tuesday some furniture is already in place in the new SEOLS building. Staffers will begin moving more of their items over following the Thursday ribbon-cutting and open house.
We’ll start moving that afternoon,” said Hull.
Plans are to get the building operational once the staff is relocated to the new site.
“We’ll be operating out of it next week,” Hull said.
SEOLS covers seven counties in Southeastern Oklahoma, operating 16 libraries and a bookmobile.
In addition to Pittsburg County, SEOLS provides library services in Latimer, Haskell, LeFlore, Choctaw, McCurtain and Coal counties.
Hull said 85 employees system-wide will be served from the new SEOLS headquarters in McAlester.
