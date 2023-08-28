It turned out to be the gift that kept on giving — for an additional $100,000.
The Oklahoma State Department of Commerce asked last March that the city of McAlester continue with a Community Development COVID Block Grant.
Purpose of the program was to help McAlester residents who have fallen behind on utility, rent or mortgage payments due to COVID-19. It began with a grant for $1.1 million, supplemented by an additional $100,000 granted earlier this year.
Through the program, 351 households with 909 individuals were served.
City of McAlester Grants Administrator Michael Allen told city councilors at their March 14 meeting that the Oklahoma Department of Commerce’s Community Development Division had contacted the city regarding the program’s extension.
ODOC had a simple request:Could the city continue with its CDBG-CV program to help the agency expend some remaining funds?
City councilors voted unanimously to continue with the program, which made approximately an additional $100,000 available and extended the program through July 31. As with the first portion of the program, the city contracted with KI BOIS Community Action to administer the grant.
During an Aug. 8 public hearing, city councilors passed an ordinance recognizing how helpful the program had been to qualifying city residents who had been impacted by COVID-19.
KI BOIS Community Action Foundation Director of Planning and Development Linda Love provided additional details at the meeting and also later to the News-Capital.
The City of McAlester Community Development Block Grant COVID Program ran from Aug. 1, 2021, to July 31, 2023, with a six-month hiatus between when the initial funding was exhausted in mid October 2022 and the additional funds were received in mid April 2023. Households eligible for the program were required to have a COVID-related issue and be at 80% or less of the Area Median Income for Pittsburg County, which is $56,250 for a family of four.
Love said the 351 households with 909 individuals served were unduplicated numbers.
Most households received more than one month of assistance but were only counted once in the total numbers.
Some 290 of the 351 households assisted, or 82.6%, were below 100% of the federal poverty guidelines which is $30,000 or less annually for a family of four. This is an indicator the funds were going to help those most in need, Love said, adding that 90.8% of households were rentals, 7.7% were mortgages, and 1.5% were other permanent housing.
Though the course of the program, 742 rent payments were made, along with 57 mortgage payments, and 749 utility payments.
“I commend Mayor (John) Browne, the city council, and the city of McAlester for choosing to use COVID funds for direct services to the residents of McAlester,” Love said. “The program was instrumental in helping many families and individuals remain in their homes throughout the pandemic.”
