McAlester teen Reed Marcum distributed some literally big checks to the recipients of his fundraising drive.
First, he held three huge checks backwards so the amounts written on them couldn't be seen, then flipped them around individually for the recipients to see. The results brought some audible gasps and the welling of tears
Marcum, who is a McAlester High School senior, took some giant strides forward in his charitable fundraising efforts with the distribution of checks for three different recipients.
He, along with check recipients, friends, family, board members and others gathered at the Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service on Friday to personally deliver some giant-sized checks to the three recipients of money raised through his fundraising drive.
He handed out checks totaling of $60,913. That worked out to $20,304.33 each for the Hudson Strong Foundation, another $20,304.33 for teacher Crowder Public Schools teacher teacher Becky Weeks, who has been undergoing cancer treatments, and $20.304.33 for the Sgt. Miles Tarron Foundation, named for Reed's older brother who died while serving in the U.S. Army in Alaska.
The $60,913 total also exceeded Marcum's stated $60,000 goal for the drive.
Marcum started the fundraising drive in 2019. During his first four years, he raised a total of $112,755.02, said 4-H Educator Greg Owen.
When this year's $60,913 is included, the total Marcum has raised over the five-year period totals $173,868.02.
"I'm just blown away," Owen said. "I remember when he had it the first time, helping families in need and providing scholarships."
When Marcum started the charitable drive, he was only 13, Owen said.
"Those ideas didn't come from us," said Owen. "It was all him."
Marcum, who is a member of the Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame, raised the money distributed this year largely through a silent auction along with other fundraising efforts.
Items in this year's silent auction included a football helmet signed by Super Bowl Champion and MVP Patrick Mohomes, a autographed photo by famed baseball pitcher Nolan Ryan and a football helmet signed by Tom Brady, who recently retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In his first year, Marcum raised a total of $7,400 for the Hudson Strong Foundation, named for Hudson Campbell, the 2-year-old child of Kelley and Michael Campbell, who passed away in 2018 from complications resulting from pediatric cancer.
Marcum had been touched when reading about Hudson's brave battle against cancer and wanted to do something to help with raising money to help those battling the illness, including with personal costs, research and in other ways.
Kelley Campbell, Hudson's mother, his father, Michael Campbell, and his sisters, Hadley and Harper Campbell, were on hand to receive the check on behalf of the Hudson Strong Foundation.
Becky Weeks, accompanied by Kay Weeks, was present to receive the check on Becky's behalf, which brought her to tears.
Marcum is involved in a number of other charitable causes, sometimes working with his mother, Angie Miller, and his step-day, McAlester attorney Michael Miller.
Owen gave a shout-out to everyone who has assisted the project through their donations and support.
"Pittsburg County is so supportive," said Owen.
