Those planning the upcoming Red Dirt music special set for July 22 at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival say the buzz around the event indicates it could be the biggest one yet.
Included in the outdoor stage lineup for the free concert are Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Cody Canada and The Departed, Kody West, and the Red Dirt Rangers.
Once again the Festival will be held along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street in downtown McAlester, with the outdoor stage set up at the intersection of Third and Choctaw.
“We’ve got a schedule set with jam-packed shows,” said Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch.
Organizers are expecting the event to draw visitors to McAlester for the Red Dirt concert.
“I think there will be a large out-of-town contingent due to the nature of the lineup,” Lynch said.
Those familiar with the scene are expecting some musical mashups of a unique kind during the McAlester concert, with some artists expected to join each other onstage at certain parts of the event.
“They all know each other well,” Lynch said of the artists booked on the outdoor stage. “We’ll have so many bodies onstage it will be hard to tell where one band starts and another ends.”
With four artists in the lineup for the outdoor stage, and After Hours shows set at Spaceship Earth Coffee, with Early James and at Downtown 312 with the Droptines, music is set to start earlier than usual for the summer show.
“We’re starting at 5:30 p.m. instead of 6,” Lynch said.
Early responses for the show are coming in at more than twice the usual rate, he said.
“We’re at almost 1000 event responses,” said Lynch. “We usually get around 500 and that usually translates to 1,300 to 1,900 people.”
Lynch noted Red Dirt music is extremely popular in Oklahoma and Texas. It’s a musical moment that originated in Stillwater, made its way to Texas and then back again.
“Country music has made a comeback in a way I hadn’t anticipated,” Lynch said. “All of these guys have an established pedigree.”
While the music on the outdoor stage is set to start around 5:30 p.m., festival-related events will be ongoing throughout the day.
Activities include another pickleball tournament and a cornhole tournament.
Lynch said the cornhole tournament starts at noon, with a huge $500 cash prize for the first-place team. Cash prizes and other prizes are also going to the second and third places cornhole teams.
“We’re also going to play pickleball again on the roof of the First National Bank,” said Lynch, with the only prizes in the pickleball tournament coming from the satisfaction of winning.
Pickleball is set to start at 8 a.m.
“We’re playing very early,” Lynch said, noting it’s expected to get hot very quickly Saturday on the roof of the bank.
Those wanting to signup up for the cornhole or pickleball events can do so online at dancingrabbit.live, Lynch said.
Food trucks and other venders will once again be set up along Choctaw Avenue for the festival.
With the four main acts headlining the outdoor show, it’s not expected to take much time between sets, since the artists will be using much of the same equipment.
“We’re going to basically have one set of gear,” Lynch said, with the headlining artists sharing it.
Lynch had another bit of advice in the form of an invitation to the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
“Get on your boots and put on your hat and get ready to dance on Choctaw Avenue,” he said.
