Here are some of my favorite summer recipes:
Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad
1 med eggplant
3 ears corn
2 med zucchini
1 med yellow squash
1 whole red onion
1 bunch asparagus
1 red pepper
¼ cup herb infused oil (see recipe)
2 lbs mixture of cherry, grape, or other small homemade tomatoes
¼ cup fresh basil, cut into thin strips
4 oz crumbled feta cheese (blue cheese can be substituted)
Dressing:
¼ cup herb infused oil (see recipe)
Zest of half lemon
¼ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
1 tsp dijon mustard
½ tsp kosher salt
Fresh ground pepper to taste
Heat grill to the hottest temperature. Cut eggplant lengthwise into 4 thick slices. Peel off the skin of the two outside pieces so flesh will get grill marks. Salt both sides good. Let set while you prepare other vegetables for grill. Husk corn and set aside. Cut zuchhini and squash lengthwise and set aside. Cut top of the red onion but leave the root attached cut into quarter still leaving root attached. This will help the onion stay together during grilling. Set aside onion. Cut off stalky ends of asparagus, set aside.
Cut red pepper in half remove seeds and core, set aside. Rinse and dry eggplant.
Brush all vegetables with oil and lay them on gril. As each side chars, turn the vegetables to grill all sides. Each vegetable cook time will vary just keep a close eye to not over char. As they are done remove from the grill and put on platter. Asparagus took the least time to cook and onion and corn took the longest.
Once all vegetables are grilled. Cut the vegetables into bite size pieces and place in a large bowl. Strip corn from the cob and place the loose kernels into the bowl. Cut tomatoes in half and add to bowl.
Toss veggies in bowl with prepared dressing and top with cheese. Serve.
Herb Infused Oils
Simple to make but this simple recipe turns your simple summer vegetables into gourmet sides.
To make infused oil, no matter the flavor, is simple. Use one cup oil to two tablespoons spice.
Here are three popular herb infused oils that can be made with a trip to the grocery store. Find the seasonings and use quality extra virgin olive oil or canola oil. If you don’t feel up to making your own then make a trip to Lovera’s market to see what prepackaged infused herb oils they have available for purchase.
HOT HUNGARIAN PAPRIKA INFUSED OIL (great with corn on the cob)
1 Cup Canola Oil
2 Tablespoons Gourmet Hot Hungarian Paprika, I have substituted smoked paprika when I cannot find the Hot Hungarian Paprika
THYME INFUSED OIL
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons Gourmet Thyme
MIXED SPICE INFUSED OIL
1 cup canola oil
1 teaspoon Gourmet Chopped Chives
1 teaspoon Gourmet Marjoram Leaves
1 teaspoon Gourmet Mediterranean Oregano Leaves
1 teaspoon Gourmet California Lemon Peel
2 teaspoons Gourmet Garlic Powder
1 Turkish bay leaf
Please prepare the above ingredients by bringing your choice of oil/spice above just to a boil, then immediately remove from heat and let cool. Once cool pour through fine mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth into a jar for storage. Store jarred oil in refrigerator. This will keep in refrigerator for one month. Take out and bring oil to room temperature prior to using on food. When grilling with oil brush on your vegetables and put on grill set to high heat and rotate and cook until tender do not over char vegetables.
Grilled Pesto Chicken and Tomato Skewers
3 Chicken breasts, cut into 1 inch cubes
1 ½ cups cherry tomatoes
Pesto Recipe:
3 cloves garlic
1 cup basil
1/3 cup pine nuts
1 tablespoon lemon juice
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon fresh grated pepper
1/3 cup olive oil
Place the cubed chicken into a ziploc bag. Combine the ingredients for the pesto intoa food processor or blender and pulse until smooth. Place one third of the pesto into a separate container and store in refrigerator for later use. Pour the remaining pesto in the ziploc bag with chicken and let marinate 2 hours minimum or for best flavor overnight in the refrigerator.
If you are using wooden skewers be sure and soak fully in water for a minimum of thirty minutes. Skip this step if you have metal skewers.
Preheat grill to medium high heat. Alternate placing chicken cubes and cherry tomatoes onto skewers. Place the prepared skewers on the grill and brush on the remaining pesto mix from ziploc bag on the chicken. Cook chicken skewers for approximately 10 minutes turning frequently to not char and serve with the remaining pesto that was set aside. Enjoy!
