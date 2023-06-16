Ready, set, Rabbit!
It’s already time for the June edition of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival — and festival planners are pumped about the lineup.
Performers on the outdoor stage include the California indie-pop band hellogoodbye, the band Good Looks out of Austin, Texas and Future Crib, from Nashville, Tennessee.
Following the music on the outdoor stage, Dancing Rabbit After Hours shows are set with Banditos at Downtown 312, and with Dave Hause at Spaceship Earth Coffee.
Once again, the festival is being presented free of charge in downtown McAlester.
Music is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, on the DRMF outdoor stage at the intersection of Third Street and Choctaw Avenue.
“This is a very eclectic show,” said Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch.
“We have a wide range of musicians on the stage,” Lynch said. “We’re getting McAlester as much variety as we can.”
Daytime Dancing Rabbit Music Festival events return, with a Pickleball Tournament set to begin Saturday morning.
Lynch said entries were being accepted through noon Friday, with signups available online at dancingrabbit.live.
Brackets are set to be revealed at 10 a.m. Saturday at Spaceship Earth Coffee, with teams set to begin playing shortly afterwards.
Courts will be set up on the roof of the First National Bank and along Choctaw Avenue, Lynch said.
Also, the Opening Act open Mic for youth performers age 18 and under is set to return Saturday in the downtown tent along Choctaw Avenue.
“Youth Open Mic will be from 11 a.m. until right before the shows start,” Lynch said. He said performers who signed up for the event range in age from 8 to 17.
Signups for the Youth Open Mic were also available on the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival website at dancingrabbit.live.
Although two of the bands on the outdoor stage have Austin or Nashville ties, both play music that’s rock-oriented, with Good Looks sometimes blending their rock sound with some country shadings and Future Crib dealing up full-blown indie-rock.
Good Looks won the Austin Rock Band of the Year Award, presented by the Austin Chronicle in February and have won heaps of praise for the 2022 album “Bummer Year.”
And while Future Crib hails from Nashville, it’s an indie rock band, far removed from the typical sounds emanating from Music City.
Again for the June festival, plans call for food trucks to be parked downtown for the event, with a beer garden also set up outside.
Spaceship Earth Coffee and Downtown 312 will also be open during the festival.
June’s edition of edition of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is set to be followed by the July 22 show, which is also a free concert.
Featured artists for the July 22 show are Red Dirt Music greats Jason Boland & The Stranglers, Cody Canada & The Departed, Kody West, and the Red Dirt Rangers.
