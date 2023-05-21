Rayland Baxter had something to say as he launched into his headlining set at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in downtown McAlester on Saturday night.
First, he had a word for festival attendees who watched him deftly traverse the steps up the outdoor stage using a pair of crutches — not that it slowed him down much.
He took a seat on a tall bar stool — definitely needed for his 6 feet, 5 inch frame. As he hoisted his cherry red Gibson ES-125 guitar, he motioned toward his right leg, enclosed in a white cast reaching nearly to his knee.
“Let’s get this out of the way,” he said, adding yep, he broke his leg.
He also gave a quick tutorial regarding the pronunciation of his name.
“It’s Ray-land, like Disneyland,” Baxter said.
Baxter also introduced his band at the beginning of their set, giving a shout-out to drummer Kyle Davis and Barney Cortez on bass.
He told the crowd standing in the street along Choctaw Avenue as well as those lining the sidewalk that it’s his first trip to McAlester.
“I’ve never been here before,” he said. “I’m really happy to be here.”
Surveying the festival scene from his onstage vantage point, he added, “This is cool.”
Festival-goers obviously felt the same — giving Baxter and his fired-up bandmates rousing ovations after virtually every song.
For awhile it looked as if the concert might be a washout — literally.
Storms Never Last
Although there’d been a 60% chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday and huge storm clouds loomed south of McAlester as showtime neared, the clouds slowly drifted eastward, away from the city.
However, the threat of storms prompted festival organizers to push its starting time from 6 p.m. to around 6:45 p.m.
Many of the festival attendees along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street seemed in a great mood — no doubt buoyed by the forecast thunderstorm bypassing the city.
Baxter and band appeared in high spirits as well. With Baxter handling both lead and rhythm guitar parts, they opened with the jaunty “Mr. Rodriguez.”
“Just yesterday morning, I was walking around. Me and Mr. Rodriguez, on the wrong side of town,” he sang.
Baxter’s lyrics spoke of empty streets, jesters and kings, slaves and coal mines, all to an irresistible bouncing beat.
“He said ‘You look so much like me boy; step out of your dream; watch ‘em all gather round boy; it’s your turn to be king.”
Baxter’s music dips into variety of styles: rock, country, indie-pop, alternative, psychedelia, Americana — all coming together in a musical gumbo that’s uniquely his own. I even heard traces of surf and flamenco music in some guitar solos.
Baxter and band transitioned into “Strange American Dream,” the leadoff track from his 2018 album “Wide Awake.”
“Now the whole world is wired up, on the red, white and the green,” Baxter sang. “And all the boys and girls are growing up in a strange American dream.”
Cortez and Davis kicked up some serious funk on bass and drums for “Billy Goat,” a song from his 2022 album “If I Were A Butterfly.”
They then slid into the cleverly-titled “Sandra Monica.”
With Baxter and band again kicking up a sprightly beat, he sang “I went out last night, simple times; I came back home and I shut my eyes. Close my door and I fall in love, with the beautiful Sandra Monica.”
“Am I dreaming? Am I dreaming,” Baxter sings, delivering a resplendent guitar solo, with his band locked in the pocket. It’s the type of song that when you hear it, it’s hard to get out of your head — not that I’d want to.
Baxter and band then break into another of his best songs — he has quite a few that could fall into that category — called “Yellow Eyes.”
It includes the chorus, “But now it’s time I get going, but now it’s time I got to find my own way; And I’ll leave you lonely; I’ll leave you lonely.”
As he ends the song to enthusiastic applause and cheers, he said the lyrics “It’s time I get going” doesn’t mean his performance is ending. He simply felt like singing it.
Baxter indicates he and the band still have lots of music left in them.
“Oh, we’ve got songs,” Baxter said. He also let the fans know they were getting a special show.
“This kind of show for us is an experiment,” said Baxter. He relates that Cortez, doing an outstanding job on his bass guitar, is not the band’s regular bass player.
The band’s bassist had a wedding to attend, so Baxter asked Cortez — who usually plays guitar — if Cortez could handle bass for the Dancing Rabbit gig.
Indeed, he could, laying down both melodic and funky rifts throughout the night.
Davis, the drummer, delivered the sound or the fury needed for each song. For the funkier numbers, he pounded out a furious beat, sometimes singing the lyrics along with Baxter.
Baxter, in addition to his vocals, delivered a series of inventive guitar solos throughout the night. If he felt like extending a solo, he and the band added an improvisatory touch.
New Toy
During the soundcheck, Baxter requested an unusual setup with the vocal microphones. In addition to the usual vocal mic, he placed a second mic stand next to it with an electronic megaphone attached.
Throughout the evening, Baxter would often sing a verse or chorus through the megaphone, which gave his voice a slightly robotic sound. Sometimes he sang an entire song through the setup.
Once he even placed the two mic stands so close together he could sing through the megaphone mic and his regular microphone at the same time.
“I got this megaphone from Amazon a few week ago,” he told the audience to explain his fascination with the device.
Marshall, Marshall, Marshall
Baxter kept up a running dialogue between songs, at one point saying he used a Marshall effects pedal with his electric guitar and amp, for any guitar tech buffs in the crowd.
Then, speaking to some fans down front, Baxter took note of a guy standing with a group of friends, who was also named Marshall.
Baxter sounded amused that Marshall, the fan down front, shared the same name as his Marshall effects pedal. He composed a ditty on the spot, which included a nod to the guy’s wardrobe.
“Marshall in the striped shirt, I hope he finds some girls to flirt,” Baxter sang.
Marshall, in the striped shirt, took it in with a grin as Baxter segued into another song.
However, the Marshall experience had more to come.
At one point, Baxter, feeling kind of dry, addressed the audience.
“Can I get a beer?” He politely implored “Is that too much to ask?”
In a minute or so, local sound man and musician Cory Ford trotted up to the stage and handed Baxter a beer.
Baxter looked at the brand name on the can and found it hilarious. “It’s a Marshall beer,” he said, noting again his similarly-named Marshall effects pedal and Marshall, the guy in the striped shirt.
After performing around a couple of hours, Baxter and band were ready to keep going — and so were his fans. Though they were closing in on a two-hour performance, they continued to roll. Baxter hadn’t been kidding when he said “We’ve got songs.”
They played “Buckwheat,” a song dedicated to Baxter’s father, Bucky Baxter, the great musician who played steel guitar and lap steel with Bob Dylan’s band in the 1990s.
Baxter then shot into “Rubberband Man” from his most recent album, “If I Were a Butterfly.”
Suddenly, Baxter and the band broke into a loud, rocking riff I first thought might be a cover of the Kinks’ “All Day and All of the Night “ — but instead turned out to be Baxter’s song, “Casanova.”
It apparently reminded him of the whole Marshall thing.
“There’s Marshall with the striped shirt; my guitar packet and a very beautiful can,” Baxter said, before rocketing into “Graffiti Street.”
After finishing their regular set, Baxter kept going, saying he would take requests. Friends of Marshall requested “Small Worlds” — a song from Baxter’s 2019 tribute EP to the late rapper/singer Mac Miller, titled “good mmornin.”
Baxter asked Cortez to play lead guitar duties on the song. As Cortez strapped on a white Fender Telecaster, Baxter put down his cherry red Gibson.
With Cortez playing a smooth series of jazz-inflected runs, Baxter sang and rapped his way through “Small Worlds.”
Someone in the crowd shouted another request.
“Reggae? We can do reggae,” Baxter said —but alas, it was not to be.
With the initial 45 minute delay shows were behind schedule.
Adjacent to the outdoor stage, Kat Hasty and her band were ready to perform an after-hours show at Downtown 312.
That left it to Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch to tell Baxter they were going to have to end the outdoor show, so Hasty could play her set.
Down the street, Kyle Reid and the Low Swingin’ Chariots performed another after-hours show at Spaceship Earth Coffee.
Following his performance, Baxter talked with fans, including a contingent from Oklahoma State University. He even flashed the Aggie sign.
I asked Baxter what he thought about the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
“It was a blessing to be invited, an absolutely beautiful experience and memory,” he said.
