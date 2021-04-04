The legislative process has continued, and I wanted to provide an update on my House bills that are now in the Senate.
Each bill has an author in the House and in the Senate, and that author carries the bill through committee and the floor in their legislative chamber.
House Bill 2223, which addresses dyslexia in our school children, passed the Senate Education Committee last week. The Dyslexia and Education Task Force, appointed by the Legislature, created a dyslexia handbook for schools in Oklahoma.
House Bill 2223 assigns that handbook to the State Dept. of Education so it can be updated to establish appropriate assessment and interventions for children with dyslexia, dysgraphia and processing delays.
HB2223 is authored in the Senate by Sen. Dewayne Pemberton and is now eligible to be heard on the Senate floor.
Another one of my bills, House Bill 2770, also passed its Senate committee on Tuesday.
This week, I met over Zoom with Sheamekah Williams from the Oklahoma Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services regarding the new mental health clinic I am working to bring to eastern Oklahoma.
I will continue meeting with her on a regular basis to assess the area and determine where the need is greatest for these services.
On Monday, I attended the Vietnam Veterans Day Observance at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City. Attendees heard from Gov. Kevin Stitt, Adjutant Gen. Mike Thompson, Brigadier Gen. Pete Costilow, former State Secretary of Veterans Affairs Rita Aragon, Captain Bob Ford and Michael Do.
Due to the war’s unpopularity at its end, our veterans didn’t receive the support and gratitude they should have when they returned home. Every year on Vietnam Veterans Day, we take the time to express our thankfulness to these veterans for their willingness to fight for freedom.
During the ceremony, they dedicated a Huey helicopter that had been donated to the History Center and discussed its role in the Vietnam War.
Speakers also mentioned “Donut Dollies,” which were women from the American Red Cross who deployed to serve soldiers in Korea and Vietnam. They followed American soldiers as they fought, providing the soldiers with food, drink, newspapers and other items to bring a taste of home to the frontlines.
There were 50,282 American soldiers who died in Vietnam, as well as over approximately 2,000,000 Vietnamese people. The ceremony was touching, and I felt the importance of our military and all that they have done for our freedom. We should honor these individuals each day of our lives.
I had the pleasure of meeting several Vietnam veterans at Monday’s ceremony, including Chief Tsu Sarg, Chief Hai Huynh, General Pete Castola, and Chief Blas Preciado. I also want to thank our Vietnam veterans who reside in House District 15 for their sacrifice.
As always, please reach out to my office with thoughts on bills. You can reach me at (405) 557-7375 orrandy.randleman@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the privilege of representing you at the State Capitol!
Rep. Randy Randleman represents District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes portions of Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Seqouyah Counties.
