I once came upon a "Peanuts" comic strip by famed cartoonist Charles Schulz, commenting on the then-approaching birthday of someone already recognized as one of our greatest musical artists.
The four-panel strip opens with Linus and Charlie Brown standing behind a brick wall and looking over it in reverie. Then Linus, still gazing straight ahead, says to Charlie Brown, "Bob Dylan will be thirty years old this month."
On the third panel, Charlie Brown turns and looks Linus in silence, with a quizzical expression on his face.
In the fourth panel, they are both staring straight ahead again, and Charlie Brown says "That's the most depressing thing I've ever heard."
Ah, the voice of youth at a time when a popular catchphrase was "You can't trust anybody over 30." I kept a copy of that comic strip for years, placing it inside the pages of one of my favorite books, Walt Whitman's "Leaves of Grass."
Now, that 30th birthday doesn't seem as significant in the face of the many Dylan's celebrated since. On Monday, May 24, Dylan will mark his 80th birthday, but neither Charlie Brown nor anyone else needs to be depressed. Rather, Dylan's 80th it should be a cause of celebration for all the great art he has produced will hopefully keep producing in his remarkable career.
Last June, with 2019's "Rough and Rowdy Ways," Dylan released an album that's among his best ever — drawing upon a wellspring of creativity he's had to replenish at times, but which has never ran dry. He released it in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and I've since read quotes from many other musical artists saying how the album inspired them.
By his 30th birthday, Dylan had already gone through several personas — creating, writing and producing some of the most powerful albums in music history.
One of my favorite novelists, F. Scott Fitzgerald, once wrote a line in his essay "My Lost City," which partly states "I once thought there were no second acts in American lives..." Dylan has not only gone through a second act, but at least a third one and he keeps going and going.
President John F. Kennedy was in the White House when Dylan released his first two albums, his self-titled debut in 1962, followed by "The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan" in 1963. His first album contained only two songs he'd written, including "Song for Woody," — his young tribute to Oklahoma's own Woody Guthrie — but "Freewheelin'" came loaded with songs still performed today, not only by Dylan, but other artists as well.
It includes "Blowin' in the Wind," "Girl of the North Country," "Masters of War," "A Hard Rains a-Gonna Fall" and "Don't think Twice, It's All Right." Beat poet Allen Ginsberg said he wept when he heard the then-22 year old Dylan singing "Hard Rain" because he felt the torch had been passed to a new generation.
Speaking of passing the torch, Dylan included President Kennedy on Freewheelin," which was released in May 1963, about six months before Kennedy's assassination in Dallas. Despite the highly poetic, intense songs that form most of the album, Dylan liked to have fun, too. On "I Shall Be Free," the album's last song, Dylan sang, with a talking blues twang:
"Well, my telephone rang, it would not stop, it's President Kennedy calling me up. He said 'My friend Bob, what do we need to make the country grow?' I said 'My friend John, Brigette Bardot, Anita Ekberg, Sophia Loren. Country'll grow."'
Good grief Charlie Brown! Just a few of the things Dylan's done since his 30th birthday include:
• His 1974 stadium tour with The Band, which sold out nationwide in day, with 20 requests for every ticket bought.
• The 1975 and 1976 legendary Rolling Thunder Review tours, with the 1975 tour brought back into the mainstream last year through Martin Scorsese's acclaimed film.
• His three number one albums in 1974-1976: "Planet Waves" with The Band, followed by "Blood on the Tracks" and "Desire."
• Dylan's so-called Christian period with a trio of gospel-themed albums from 1978-81, beginning with "Slow Train Coming" — with a song from the album, "Gotta Serve Somebody" winning Dylan a Grammy in 1980 for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.
• Another so-called comeback album in 1989, with the Daniel Lanois-produced "Oh Mercy."
Sure, Dylan took a writing sabbatical when he released two albums of folk and blues cover songs with "Good as I Been to You" and "World Gone Wrong" in 1992-93, but he used those songs to energize him.
In 1997, Dylan released "Time Out of Mind," garnering an Album of the Year Grammy award, followed by what I consider the even-better "Love and Theft," released on Sept. 11, 2001. He followed those with a couple of #1 albums: "Modern Times" in 2006 and "Together Through Life" in 2009. He also released a traditional Christmas album in 2009, dedicating his royalties to the charity "Feeding America."
In 2012, Dylan released "Tempest," a #3 album. Some predicted it would be his last, since it shared a name with William Shakespeare's last play. However, Dylan pointed out the title of Shakespeare's final play is "The Tempest." What a difference a "The" makes.
Dylan's picked up a few special awards since his 30th birthday, including a special Pulitzer Prize, an Academy Award for his song "Things Have Changed," a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a Kennedy Center honor.
Oh yeah, let's don't forget the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."
Dylan's so-called Never Ending Tour, has kept the Bard constantly on the road with his touring band, that is until COVID-19 hit. Here's hoping Dylan's soon on the road again, heading for another joint.
Fifty-seven years after Dylan sang about President Kennedy on "The Feeewheelin' Bob Dylan,"he returned to Kennedy again last year. On March 26, 2020, I and thousands of other admirers of Dylan's music awoke to find an email message from him — along with a new song.
"This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting," Dylan said in the email. "Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you."
Nearly 17 minutes long, "Murder Most Foul" is the longest song Dylan's released. It's partly a recounting of the Kennedy assassination, but it also takes the listener on a journey through American popular culture, both before and since.
Soon thereafter Dylan dropped another single: "I Contain Multitudes." No one else would have penned a line such as "I'm just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones, and them British bad boys, the Rolling Stones." He followed that with "False Prophet," before finally releasing the entire album of "Rough and Rowdy Ways" in June.
The album shot to #2 on the U.S. album charts and to #1 in the UK. His voice sounds more supple than it has in years — perhaps because of the exercise he gave his vocal chords with three albums he released in 2015-2017 containing songs mostly associated with Frank Sinatra: "Shadows in the Night," "Fallen Angels" and "Triplicate."
With Dylan's 80th birthday approaching, I've been thinking about that "Peanuts" comic strip I saved those many years ago by tucking it into my copy of Whitman's "Leaves of Grass."
I had to smile though when thinking about one of my favorite songs from Dylan's 2020 album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways." The title is taken from a poem by one of my favorite poets, a poem that's included in the very book where I stuck that "Peanuts" clipping with Charlie Brown lamenting Dylan's 30th birthday.
In addition to being the title of one of the best songs in Dylan's "Rough and Rowdy Ways" album, "I Contain Multitudes" is also the title of one of the most enduring poems in Whitman's "Leaves of Grass," which had its first edition published in 1885.
As Canadian songwriter Gordon Lightfoot sang on his song "Cotton Jenny" — and the wheel goes 'round.
