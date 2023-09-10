It’s already been quite a September for rock music fans, with the loss of Jimmy Buffett on Sept. 1 coming as a shock to many music lovers.
Buffett passed away on Sept. 1 in Sag Harbor, New York, at the age of 76.
Like with the loss of Jeff Beck and Robbie Robertson, I too felt shock at Jimmy Buffet’s passing. I remember seeing a photo of Buffett performing on stage in 2022, and he appeared about as robust as always.
I guess some of us tend to think our musical heroes will live forever. Unfortunately, we’re too often reminded that’s not the case.
But although he’s gone, we haven’t heard the last of Jimmy Buffett — and not only because of the many well-loved songs he’s already recorded that have become fan favorites. Some new Jimmy Buffett songs are already being released.
Like some other iconic musicians, Buffett kept working until almost the end.
His website shows he has a new album set for release on Nov. 3, titled “Equal Strain on All Parts.”
Although the new album is not due for release until November, three songs have already been released for listening.
I’ve just listened to one of Buffett’s new songs, titled “Bubbles Up” — a song made especially poignant because of Buffett’s passing.
Nope, it’s not about drinking champagne. “Bubbles Up” is a reference to how scuba divers can tell which direction points toward the surface and the light is when they are underwater.
I sense another Jimmy Buffett metaphor here.
Buffett’s friend Paul McCartney has already gone on social media, relating how he told Buffett he considered “Bubbles Up” one of Buffett’s best songs and his favorite Jimmy Buffett vocal ever.
In the song, Buffett sings “Bubbles up, they will point us toward home, no matter how deep or how far we roam.” With a steel guitar accompaniment, it hearkens back toward Buffett’s country music roots.
I’m also anxious to hear the other two new Jimmy Buffett songs that have just been released, including one titled “Like My Dog.”
Even though the new songs are starting out with an enthusiastic reception from Buffett’s many fans, they may have to find a place on the charts alongside old favorites.
Buffett’s 1977 signature song “Margaritaville” topped the U.S. iTunes Chart this week, zipping to #1 in the wake of his passing.
More than a song, Buffett turned “Margaritaville” into a brand, used on a number of things, but most fittingly, on blenders.
Buffett was one of the few performers whose army of fans have achieved a nickname of their own. I can only think of a few other artists whose fans have nicknames off the top of my head.
Of course the most well-known nickname for a band’s fans has to be Deadheads, for fans of the Grateful Dead.
I suspect the name for Buffett’s most fervent fans derived as a sort of spinoff from that name — Parrotheads, or in some cases, the two-word equivalent, Parrot Heads.
Timothy B. Schmit, the Eagles bassist who sometimes played in Buffett’s band the Coral Reefers (yuk-yuk) is credited with coining the phrase, after looking out on a sea of fans in tropical shirts and other dress, including many who wore parrot hats.
My favorite Jimmy Buffett period included the time when he released a string of outstanding albums and singles, seemingly one after the other.
They included albums I especially liked, such as “A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean” as well as “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.”
Buffet’s first hit it big with his single release “Come Monday,” but I jumped on board with the “A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean” album. I felt intrigued that he had named his album with a nod to Marty Robbins’ song, “A White Sport Coat (and a Pink Carnation).”
Although Buffett didn’t have a song named “A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean” on his album with that title, I still felt amused enough by his obvious sense of humor to give the album a shot.
Buffett didn’t disappoint, with the album filled with his story-song yarns, such as “The Great Filling Station Robbery,” “Peanut Butter Conspiracy,” “Death of an Unpopular Poet” and “He Went to Paris.”
While I felt saddened to hear of Buffett’s passing, he remained whimsical to the end.
A statement on his website says “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.”
How Jimmy Buffett-like, for his dogs to be included alongside his family and friends!
“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” the statement on his website concludes.
His daughter, Delaney Buffett, issued a statement on social media in tribute to her father.
“I knew my dad my whole life but in his final days I saw who he was: a man whose spirit could not be broken,” she said. “He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going.” In the post, Delaney said she will keep the party going,” adding “(responsibly)” in parentheses.
“Over the past few days people have thanked me for sharing my dad with them, but I know he would have wanted me to thank his fans for sharing their lives with him,” she said in the post.
“We were his family, but the stage was his home and you, his band, and everyone on the road gave him the strength to keep going back,” she continued.
“I’ll pass along something my mom said to me — Whenever you feel sad or lost, look for the messages in his music. There are many.”
Indeed there are. Buffett had so many great songs, including the aforementioned “Margaritaville,” “A Pirate Looks at Forty,” “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise” to name just a few among the many.
Reflecting on Jimmy Buffett’s passing, I’m drawn back to a song from that “A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean” album.
In the song “He Went to Paris,” Buffett sang about the life of an 86-year-old man who, in his youth, had gone to the French City of Light seeking answers to life’s questions.
The man in the song later moved to Britain and married, but lost his wife and child during the bombing of Britain in World War II.
By the time Buffet sang about the man, the older gentleman had turned 86, living in the islands and writing his memoirs.
As Buffett expressed it in his song:
“Through 86 years of perpetual motion, if he likes you he’ll smile and then say;
“Jimmy, some of it’s magic and some of it’s tragic, but I had a good life all the way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.