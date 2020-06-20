Heavy rains that fell for a time early early Saturday didn't dampen the spirits of those who had gathered for a CommUnity Cookout at McAlester's Chadick Park.
With some of the cookers grilling, barbecuing or serving food under tents, those attending gathered under covered park pavilions until the ran slacked off. No one seemed to mind the gentle rain that continued for a time until the sun slipped out from behind the clouds.
Numbers of those attending varied, with some people coming and going, with a diverse crowd obviously having a good time at the event — which organizers put together to promote community unity.
As smoke from the cookers and grillers slowly wafted through the park, children played on bouncy toys and others threw softballs at a dunking machine.
Bebo and the Evil Doers, featuring McAlester bluesman Bebo McDaniel on lead guitar and vocals, tore out a blistering set of rock and blues songs.
DeAngelo Patton, one of the CommUnity Cookout organizers, handed out free t-shirts promoting unity.
Although the CommUnity Cookout had been originally set from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., those operating the free food tents said they were ready to keep participating as long as the food supply lasted — with more people streaming in as the weather began clearing.
"We're going to keep it going," Patton said.
Patton helped organize the community event, along with Gregory Grimes, Chris Hill and Fassio's Fitness.
"I think this is a good thing for the community, with all the negativity going on in the country," said Jason Fassio. He said it was good to see people in McAlester come together.
Clarence Williams, a former Hartshorne resident who now lives in McAlester, looked for some hot links. He found some, served some fresh off the grill by Leo Guajardo, of Gringo's Taqueria.
Williams hopes there are more of these kind of events in McAlester.
"They need to do more of it," Williams said. "We need to get people together and we need something for the young people."
Guajardo, who had kept cooking throughout the rain, watched as attendance began increasing.
"The rain has stopped, Guajardo said. "I think more people will come out."
Oscar Mora, owner of Gringo's Taqueria, said his crew brought along 1,000 pieces of chicken, 3,000 "armadillo eggs," charo beans and other food to serve free from his food tent.
"It's going good," he said, as people began politely lining up waiting for another batch of meat to come off the smokers. "We'll be out here till the food's gone."
Another of the organizers seemed elated at the community participation.
"I think this is awesome — a lot of people coming together," Grimes said, as he cuddled his 1-year-old daughter sleeping peacefully in his arms. She was likely one of the youngest at the event.
Hank Starkey, of Jay Henry's, set up a free food tent along the sidewalk bordering Chadick Park.
"We smoked 80 pounds of chicken breasts and we've got 200 hamburger buns,"he said. Other items such as potato salad and pasta salad were donated.
"The community's been good to me," said Starkey and he wanted to respond in kind when organizers asked him to participate.
"As long as I go to bed and lay my head on the pillow with a clear conscience, I'm all right," Starkey said.
He not only set up the tent, he brought along a full work crew consisting of Tala Hunt, Kenzy Ezekiel, Beverly Benson and her son, Bryce Benson, to assist and serve the food to anyone who walked up and wanted it.
Starkey wasn't surprised the event was well-attended, despite the early morning rain.
"We were going to do this, rain or shine," Starkey said. "When you talk about free food, people don't care about the weather," he chuckled.
McAlester Mayor John Browne relaxied a bit under one of the pavilions.
"It's great that people took it upon themselves to do this for our community," Browne said.
"The people of McAlester always seem to come together for things that really matter," said Browne. "Especially in this day and age, the community should come together to support each other and show the strength of our community."
McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod also attended the CommUnity Cookout.
"This is a good thing for this city," Hearod said. "Today will really be positive."
Finally, Patton's last box of Unity t-shirts neared the bottom, after many stepped forward to request one.
He and the other organizers appeared elated at the response.
"I like it. I'm glad McAlester's coming together, having a good community event," Patton said.
"Even though it rained, it was a good day."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews-com.
