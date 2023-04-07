U.S. Marine Corps Purple Heart recipient Jim Mercer lended a hand as U.S. Navy Veteran Thomas Humphress spread out a special Quilt of Valor he made especially in Mercer’s honor.
The colorful quilt consisted of large blue and red stripes, spangled with smaller white stars, with a large star consisting of separate pieces of quilting in the middle.
Mercer spoke of how much he appreciated the quilt Humphress created especially for him, with an assist from a few others.
“It makes me real proud,” said Mercer, who was wounded in action during the Vietnam War. Then he added how he did not think of the quilt as for him alone.
“I feel like this quilt represents a lot of guys who didn’t make it back,” Mercer said.
Mercer and 10 more veterans belonging to Disabled American Veterans Pittsburg County Chapter 20 in Krebs will now have a physical reminder that their military service is appreciated.
Humphress, with an assist from members of the Ladies Auxiliary, gifted the 11 veterans at DAV Chapter 20 with Quilts of Valor or Quilts of Honor during a special event.
Plans are to gift more veterans at the post with quilts in the future. World War II veteran Ralph Perona, received his quilt during a previous event.
Humphress said he’s glad to make the quilts.
“It’s just my way of showing my appreciation to my fellow veterans,” Humphress said. “Most of these veterans put in a good part of their life in service to our country.”
Humphress said he learned to quilt after his sister-in-law, Barbara Countz, asked him to take a quilting class with her.
He credits his wife, Ella Humphress, with the idea to make quilts for veterans. She’s one of the driving forces behind the project.
Thomas quilted most of the blankets himself, while Ella and a few others assisted with additions to make the process complete. Their contributions included sewing labels onto the quilts with the veteran’s name, the branch of the armed forces in which the veteran served and years of military service.
Other volunteers contributed some finishing touches, such as adding binding or separate pieces to the quilts.
The label on Mercer’s quilt states it was quilted by Humphress and pieced by Barbara Countz, with Carolyn Adams adding the binding.
Others assisting with the project include Ella Humphress, Neal Fisher, who helps with the quilting; Jackie Gray, Angie Phillips and Carmen Cook Ellison.
Ella Humphress said those honored with quilts during the DAV event and the military branches in which they served were:
• Master Sgt. E-7 Thomas Jones, U.S. Air Force.
• Sgt. Major E-9 Paul Grimes, U.S. Army.
• E-5 Steve Adams, U.S. Army.
• SFC E-7 Tony Bates, U.S. Army.
• Specialist E-4 Neal D. Fisher, U. S. Army Airborne.
• Sgt. E-4 Steve Gerlock, U.S. Air Force.
• Purple Heart recipient Jim Mercer, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army.
• Special Forces Michael Busby, U.S. Army.
• Paratrooper and Military Police officer Dale Cantrell, U.S. Army.
• Specialist E-4 Todd Mariatt, U.S. Army.
• Master Sgt. and K-9 dog handler Sam Martinez, U.S. Air Force.
Several veterans related how much they appreciated being given a handmade quilt through the project.
U.S. Air Force veteran Martinez, the recipient of a Quilt of Honor, said the quilt means a lot to him.
“I’m overwhelmed by it,” he said.
