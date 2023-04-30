Carter Sampson never set out to be nicknamed the Queen of Oklahoma — but it’s worked out that way.
It’s not unusual for her to be introduced by the honorary musical title, whether she’s performing in the Sooner State, across the nation or even in Europe.
Sampson chuckles when asked about her moniker.
“It’s from a song I made up years go,” Sampson said. “I never thought anyone would call me that.”
Sampson referred to the Rock ‘n’ Roll camp for girls she operates in Oklahoma City at times when she’s not touring or recording.
“I tell the girls they can be anything they want to be,” she said. “Just write a song about it and post it.”
Sampson has earned her nickname. When she’s not touring in other states, in Britain or several European nations, she’s often performing at various Oklahoma venues.
She’ll be back in McAlester on Saturday, April 29, for an 8 p.m. ticketed show at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave.
Jeremy Beaver of Spaceship Earth considers Sampson an outstanding performer.
“Carter Sampson is one of those singers who has total control of the room,” he said. “When she’s onstage, everybody is zoned in.”
He’s looking forward to hearing songs from her new album “Gold” during her Spaceship Earth performance.
“Her new album is phenomenal,” Beaver said.
Sampson, along with headliner John Fullbright, were part of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s Fall Edition, when she performed on the outdoor stage last November during a chilly McAlester evening.
She also likes performing at Spaceship Earth, where the smaller venue opens the door for a more intimate performance.
“In smaller venues I can tell stories and carry on with that singer-songwriter tradition,” she said.
At Spaceship Earth, she’ll be telling stories and performing songs from her new album, “Gold,” released April 7 on Horton Records.
It will be a focal part of her Spaceship Earth performance, which amounts to an album-release listening party and a unique chance to hear an artist perform an entire album live.
“I’m playing the whole album, from start to finish,” said Sampson. Following her “Gold” performance, she plans to play songs from her other albums, along with a few covers.
Her previous albums include “Trio” recorded live at the Blue Door in Oklahoma City; “Lucky,” from 2018 and “Wilder Side,” released in 2016.
“Gold” has been well-received by fans and music professionals alike. It’s already scored on the Americana Radio charts, Sampson said, debuting at #15.
“I guess the DJs are liking it,” she said.
While the album has a full band sound — courtesy of the multi-instrumentalist Kyle Reid and Sampson herself — Sampson said she’ll perform solo at Spaceship Earth on Saturday night.
She’s been known to bring along several guitars so she can change instruments if the mood strikes. Sometimes she alternates between a large dreadnaught guitar or a smaller tenor one.
Sampson said she and Reid recorded her album “Gold “at two separate sites.
They recorded the album’s A side at her house and the B side at Reid’s, with Reid adding dazzling steel guitar flourishes and other instrumentation to many of the album’s songs, giving it the sound of a studio recording.
It’s a recording style similar to what Bob Dylan and the Band used on “The Basement Tapes,” recorded in the 1960s at a house in rural upstate New York where some of The Band members were living at the time.
They even named The Band’s debut album after the color of the house where they wrote many of the album’s songs, calling it “Music From Big Pink.”
What color is Sampson’s house? “It’s white,” she said. Asked if she thought about calling her new album “Music From Big White,” Sampson indicated she preferred the title “Gold.”
She said the title track from the album is a song she wrote for her mother, who, as parents do, still worry at times about their grown-up children.
Sampson said she wrote the song to comfort her mom.
“We’re all getting older, but I’ll be OK,”she said. “Me and my brother will be OK — because you made us out of gold.”
As she sings on the recording: “Mama don’t you worry about me; I won’t be bought and I wont be sold, cause you made me out of gold.”
Tickets for Sampson’s solo show are $10 each and are available at the Spaceship Earth Coffee website or at the venue.
“Gold” is available in physical form on both vinyl and CD, along with various streaming platforms.
Sampson said she will have copies of “Gold” available in both vinyl and CD formats at Spaceship Earth, including a special red vinyl edition.
“It’s going fast,” she said.
“Wilder Side” featured collaborations with a couple of other Dancing Rabbit Music Festival alumni and fellow Oklahomans, who performed on the outdoor stage last May.
Travis Linnville engineered “Wilder Side,” sang backing vocals and played a multitude of instruments, including guitars, bass, pedal steel, Dobro, banjo, drums and percussion.
John Moreland, another renowned Oklahoma singer and songwriter, also sang backing vocals on “Wilder Side.”
Sampson’s father taught her how to play guitar when she was a kid. She still laughs about how he would buy yet another guitar and try to get it into the house without her mother noticing the new addition.
It often didn’t work. “She’d say ‘I don’t play a guitar, but I’m not an idiot,’” Sampson laughed.
Sampson made the decision to become a full-time musician 10 years ago.
“It’s definitely all I ever wanted to do,” she said.
She said she still has her black waitress uniform — just in case.
“The music business is really a roller-coaster ride,” she said.
Judging by the reaction to “Gold” and her other albums, along with her live performances, Sampson need not be concerned about breaking out that black waitress uniform ever again.
In addition to the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in McAlester, Sampson has performed at numerous other festivals across the state. This year she’s performing at the Strawberry Festival in Stilwell and at the Woody Guthrie Festival in Okemah.
She also has another British and European tour planned.
“We’re going back to the UK again,” she said, with a jaunt to Amsterdam also in the works.
Like some other American music artists,” Sampson has lots of European fans.
“The Dutch really love Woody Guthrie,” she said. “A lot of them say they would like to go Okemah.”
No matter where Sampson performs though, she still likes to get the chance to play again in Oklahoma.
“It’s my home state,” she noted. “It’s where I’ve been playing the most.”
Not only does she like her Oklahoma audiences, she’s fond of collaborating with her fellow Oklahomans on her recordings.
“There’s a lot of talent in Oklahoma,” Sampson said.
She’s added McAlester to the list of her favorite places to perform, including her indoor performances at Spaceship Earth and outdoors on the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival stage last year.
“I’ve had a great time,” Sampson said.
She gave a nod to those who are bringing the shows to the city.
“They are bringing the music and people are coming from all over the place to McAlester,” said Sampson.
