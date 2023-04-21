An event featuring everything from a harpist to a selection of antique and vintage cars is set for an open house at The Puterbaugh Center.
Board members of the Ardeneum of Oklahoma have put a lot into refurbishing the buildings and upgrading the grounds, and now they’re ready to showcase them to the community.
A come-and-go free open house is set from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at The Puterbuagh Center at 345 E. Adams Ave., on the corner of Fifth Street and Adams Avenue.
Refreshments and narrated tours are available, provided by the Ardeneum of Oklahoma.
The Puterbaugh Center is once again available to rent for weddings, receptions, meetings and other events.
“We spent the last two years going through the pandemic,” said Ardeneum of Oklahoma Board member Rodney Briggs. That also provided time to put some of the upgrades and renovations in place.
“The Ardeneum Board decided to improve the property and exteriors and use it again as an event center,” Briggs said.
“We want everyone to come and see what we’ve done and see what’s available.”
Nonprofit organizations can qualify to use the facility free of charge, said Briggs.
Plans are also in place to periodically open the grounds for “Picture Days” to the public at no cost. That means the public can have access to the property to take photos at no charge
“We voted to have a Picture Day from 4-to-6 p.m. on April 29 before the McAlester High School Prom,” Briggs said. It’s not limited to those attending the MHS prom, he said. Others are also welcome.
Another Picture Day is set from 4-to-6 p.m. on May 19 for any high school graduation, Briggs said.
The Puterbaugh Center includes an outdoor area featuring a gazebo with white columns and outdoor seating for up to 80-plus individuals.
The complex includes Crystal Hall, with three crystal chandeliers and enough tables and chairs to accommodate up to 150.
A patio with cafe lighting, a fountain, tables and chairs is adjacent to the Crystal Hall.
A kitchen, with semi-commercial facilities is available.
Also, a new structure has been added, which includes dressing rooms for brides, grooms and others. ADA-accessible restrooms are included in the new addition.
A portable sound system and a portable video projector and screen are also available.
One feature is if the outdoor gazebo is booked in advance but inclement weather arrives on day of the event, it can be moved indoors inside the Crystal Hall.
“It’s an event center for all weather,” Briggs said. “Knowing Oklahoma weather, we have to be prepared.”
Upgrades on the grounds are ongoing, with new plants and trees planted.
“We’ve lain some new walks and we’re working on a sprinkler system,” Briggs said.
“We have a two-year vision on the garden,” he said, citing the work already done by Ann and Allen Mann to help with the project.
New red bud trees, candy corn shrubs and hydrangeas have already been planted, with more to be added.
Those attending the event can pick a tour number when they arrive, with personal guided tours available to groups of from six-to-eight. Included in the tour is a tour of the museum at the facility.
Open house hosts warn there are steps both inside and outside that are included on the tour. Those who would like a shorter tour to avoid the steps and reduce their walking time can request it.
The Puterbaugh Center is owned and operated by the Ardeneum of Oklahoma, a nonprofit board established by Allece Garrard.
She and other members of the Garrard were relatives of J.G. Puterbuagh, the entrepreneur who first came to McAlester because of the coalindurty. He also became in involved in gas and oil as that industry began to grow.
The property is is part of the original homestead built by Puterbaugh.
Discounts are available for those who book the facility between and May 25, Briggs said. A variety of custom packages are available depending on what’s needed.
Anyone interested in renting The Puterbaugh Event Center can contact Manager Deanna Powell at 918 429-5633. Additional information is available at puterbaughcenter.com.
