Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), acting upon a request of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), is asking all customers to implement energy conservation measures to mitigate the risk of worsening conditions with power supplies in the region. SPP, the regional entity that manages the electric grid across 17 central and western U.S. states, is asking for those conservation measures over the next several days.
According to SPP’s analysis of current forecast data, the region’s energy supply may continue to tighten over the next several days because of persistent, widespread and extreme cold. Customers can help reduce the risk of widespread and longer-lasting outages by temporarily reducing the amount of energy they use.
PSO asks its customers toturn down thermostats and reduce usage of large appliances to limit the use of electricity, so that no further measures are necessary. The company stresses that customers should use energy needed for personal safety and to protect against property damage but minor adjustments to thermostats and other measures can make a significant difference to the system.
