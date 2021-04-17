Sunday, April 18, is National Lineworker Appreciation Day and Public Service Company of Oklahoma wants to give a tip of the hard hat to those workers who keep our lights on.
Established in 2013, National Lineworker Appreciation Day is a day to honor those who put their lives on the line to keep the power flowing. In the U.S., there are an estimated 115,000 men and women employed as lineworkers.
At PSO, there are approximately 700 employee and contract lineworkers serving the company’s more than 560,000 customers in 232 cities and towns across Oklahoma, including McAlester.
“We are extremely proud of our lineworkers for their commitment to provide an essential service to customers in all weather conditions, around the clock and every day of the year. They are truly heroes and are among the best in the business,” said Steve Baker, vice president for PSO Distribution Operations.
“Our lineworkers safely operate and maintain a complex electric system that includes more than 22-thousand miles of distribution lines and more than 37-hundred miles of transmission lines. As a result of their hard work and dedication, PSO customers enjoy some of the most reliable electric service in the country.”
If you know an electrical lineworker – or even if you don’t – keep them in mind this Sunday on National Lineworker Appreciation Day. On social media, use the hashtag #ThankALineworker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.